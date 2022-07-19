Daw Kun Thai opened in a strip shopping center on Brown Avenue in 2017, when an Our Gourmet review noted its dedication to authentic Thai cuisine.
For the uninitiated, that means menu items marked “spicy” might lead to wiping sweat from your brow. If you’re a fan of Thai food, you know that’s a good thing. But if heat is not your thing, there are plenty of traditional dishes that won’t challenge your palate in that fashion.
Owners Nipaporn and Desmond Holman have traded a busy spot near the airport for new digs just off South Willow Street, where their neighbors are Family Dollar and Savers.
The spacious dining area, partitioned into two rooms, is painted in bright shades of yellow and green. A waterfall feature anchored in the center offers a soothing sound amenable to a peaceful dining experience.
The Tuesday night we visited, just after the Fourth of July holiday, the restaurant was pretty quiet, with just a couple of other tables occupied while we were there. We suspect that will change soon as word spreads about Daw Kun’s move, and old customers find their new home.
I had heard of Daw Kun Thai when it was located on Brown Avenue but had never dined there before. My Lovely Dining Companion and I were excited to learn it has moved not far from our neighborhood.
The menu includes rice and noodle dishes, soups, curry, salads and house specials that include shrimp, salmon and spicy ribs. The four choices on the kids menu include The Bumble Bee, two pieces of chicken satay with Jasmine rice and peanut sauce. (No burgers and fries at this establishment.)
After starting off with a Mai Tai ($7.75), the only mixed cocktail on the menu, we decided to start with an order of Thai Crab Rangoon ($8.55). The four deep-fried wontons filled with cream cheese and crab meat were nicely browned and flavorful, though rather pricey on a menu that otherwise offers a good value. (High cost of crab meat?)
We both ordered soups. My dining companion chose the Tom Jud Kai ($5), chicken in a clear broth with mixed vegetables and scallions — a mild choice to suit her tastes.
I ordered Tom Yum Kai, ($5) the Thai version of hot and sour soup with chicken, mushroom, lemon grass, lime juice, scallion and cilantro. It had a spicy bite that hinted at what was to come with my entree.
My dining companion chose Pad Thai Kai ($13.50), the traditional Thai rice noodle dish stir fried with chicken, egg, bean sprouts and ground peanuts. This dish is probably the most common introduction to Thai cuisine. Daw Kun Thai’s version did not disappoint.
I ordered Pad Kee Mao ($13.50), wide rice noodles with onions, bell peppers, carrots, basil leaves, and chicken in a spicy sauce. I took our server’s advice and kept the spiciness at the recommended base level.
I usually ask for “native Thai,” which is at the extreme of the spice level, but our server assured me that at Daw Kun, “native Thai” is a whole other level — in other words, real native Thai.
My Pad Kee Mao was spicy enough to make my forehead sweat. Plenty spicy but not out of balance with the other flavors. This is the spice level children eat in Thailand, our server told us.
A couple of weeks later during a trip to Denver, I learned the difference when I ordered “native Thai” at a restaurant I previously dined at when I used to live there. My Drunken Noodles dish was no hotter than the Pad Kee Mao I had eaten at Daw Kun.
Clearly, the “heat” measurement had been adjusted to suit the American palate there, but not at Daw Kun Thai.
Now that’s what I call authentic.
With one cocktail each, our bill before tax came to about $61, a good value for great food and ample portions. We both had plenty of food to take home.
I thought I knew a little bit about Thai food, and I was right. I’m still a novice. There’s so much more to explore.
Daw Kun Thai should be a great place to continue the journey.