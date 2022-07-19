Daw Kun Thai opened in a strip shopping center on Brown Avenue in 2017, when an Our Gourmet review noted its dedication to authentic Thai cuisine.

For the uninitiated, that means menu items marked “spicy” might lead to wiping sweat from your brow. If you’re a fan of Thai food, you know that’s a good thing. But if heat is not your thing, there are plenty of traditional dishes that won’t challenge your palate in that fashion.