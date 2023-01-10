We don’t always pay attention to online restaurant reviews, since they can often be dominated by cranks who would publicly rip their mom for her lumpy Thanksgiving gravy. But when the reviews are consistently positive, that makes us take notice.
Such was the case with Destination India, which has been serving great Indian food for two years on East Broadway in Derry.
The last time Mrs. Gourmet and I visited this spot, it was the home of Drae, a tapas-style restaurant where we spent a delicious (and expensive) evening with our son, who was still in his Teenage Bottomless Pit phase.
As Destination India, the furniture is different, but the space is pretty much as we remembered it, with a bar along the right wall and two fairly open dining spaces leading to the kitchen doors in back.
The restaurant was busy when we arrived, but we only had to wait a few minutes while one of the waiters cleared a booth for us.
The menu is typical of an Indian restaurant in New Hampshire (with an ample vegetarian section), and the food is very well done, according to the online reviewers. We were excited to see for ourselves.
We started with a couple of appetizers, which ultimately gave us three things to sample.
Spinach Pakora and Onion Bhaji ($9) presented us with two pairs of patty-shaped cakes. The onion bhaji — lightly breaded and gently fried cakes of shredded onions — was excellent. The spinach pakora reminded us of a veggie burger, a combination of spinach in a chickpea flour cake. The pakora was heavier, saltier and more dry than the light, slightly sweet bhaji, and definitely needed a dunk in the accompanying chutneys.
Our second appetizer, Paneer Pakora ($10.95), was a bit of a disappointment, mainly because the bland taste of the paneer (an Indian cheese) left us tasting only the relatively heavy breading. The pieces reminded us of doughnut holes with a cube of tofu in the middle. More chutney, please!
We chose our entrees from the Main Dishes section of the menu. Mrs. G ordered Butter Chicken ($18.75), and I picked Lamb Saag ($19.95). Both dishes were in classic meat and sauce style, and both were wonderfully fragrant, rich and satisfying.
The butter chicken’s sauce was a smooth combination of tomato, cream and, of course butter, along with the signature spices that make Indian cuisine so sensual.
The dark green saag sauce was more earthy, based on ground spinach and other herbs, again with the classic Indian spices.
Entrees are offered in four levels of heat — mild, medium, hot and “Indian spicy.” We ordered both in medium, which was OK for Mrs. G’s butter chicken, which is inherently spicier than the saag. But next time, I would be a little more adventurous and order the saag in hot and take my chances.
Both entrees came with aromatic basmati rice, and we added garlic naan ($4.75), the classic flatbread cooked on the side of a tandoor oven. This naan was buttery, garlicky and a perfect complement to our meal.
We packed up about half of both entrees, so we had no room left for desserts.
Service was polite and prompt, value factor was great ($77 for two appetizers, two entrees and one beer), and the food was excellent.
If you’re in the Derry area and enjoy Indian food — or even if you’re just curious about it — do like those online reviewers and make Destination India your destination.
We’re glad we did.