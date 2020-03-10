WILD BOAR. BISON. Quail. Elk. Venison. Alligator. Not the kind of fare you’d expect to find in a little roadhouse in rural New Hampshire that’s as much bar and pool room as it is restaurant.
But that’s exactly what’s on the menu at the Hungry Buffalo, just off Route 106 a few miles north of Concord. Mrs. Gourmet and I headed there early Saturday evening after I spied the menu online.
The Hungry Buffalo is a small place, with a bar and dining area in one room and a “game room” with two pool tables and some booth seating in the next room, separated by a wall with big picture windows.
When we arrived, the bar and pool room were packed, but the dining area — with eight or 10 tables and booths — was fairly open. A sign at the door said “seat yourself,” so we did, in a booth against the dividing wall with a view of the 8-ball action in the next room.
We were greeted right away by one of several staffers who appeared to be working the bar as well. She delivered menus quickly and took our drink orders. Having studied the menu in advance, we pretty much knew what we were going to order, so we were ready when she came back with our drinks.
For starters, Mrs. G chose a cup of Bison Chili ($3.49). We’ve mentioned before that Mrs. G is an award-winning chili cook, so she has definite ideas about what makes a good chili. She gave this one a big thumbs up. It was thick, spicy, with plenty of beans and chopped onion, and several big chunks of ground bison meat.
Hungry Buffalo is the first restaurant I’ve been to in New Hampshire with Rocky Mountain Oysters ($5.99) on the menu. For the uninitiated, these aren’t oysters; they’re (ahem) what separate the bulls from the cows. (These used to belong to bison bulls, BTW.)
They’re usually sliced, breaded and fried. I’d heard about them and read about them, but had never tried them, so I took the bull by the horns and ordered them.
I was disappointed when the waitress came back with the bad news that they were all out. But then I remembered the old saying, “If you can’t have bull you-know-whats, have the gator instead.” So that’s what I did.
The alligator appetizer ($9.99) was a tasty plate of gator tenderloin chunks, breaded in a fairly heavy batter and fried to a light crunch. The gator chunks were tender and moist, with a mild flavor that was largely hidden by the peppery coating. A whole-grain mustard remoulade made for a tangy dipping sauce.
Exotic meats are featured at the Hungry Buffalo, but there are more traditional ingredients as well. Mrs. G decided to go with chicken — the Cast Iron Pico Di Gallo Chicken Breast ($10.99). This dish sounds more Mexican than it was. The chicken was sauteed, topped with pico di gallo, bacon and Swiss cheese. Quite an amalgamation, but it was moist, tender and with plenty of flavor from the salsa and the bacon.
The cheese melted over the top tied everything together.
I stayed on the wild-and-never-tried side and ordered the Baked Stuffed Quail Dinner ($15.99). The plate featured two quail — tiny little fowl, smaller than my fist, with legs and wings that would never make the cut at anyone’s Super Bowl party.
The quail was lean and a little bit dry (especially the breast meat), but the wild rice and wild boar sausage stuffing made up for it with plenty of moisture and flavor, particularly from the smoky sausage chunks.
If you imagine a quail contrasted with a similarly sized chicken, the quail is pretty thin on meat. We compared it to eating crab: The smaller the crab, the more work it takes to eat it, and the less worthwhile the effort. So I’m glad I tried it, but I’m not sure I’d order it again.
Hungry Buffalo gets high marks for its unique menu. In addition to the entrees and appetizers we’ve mentioned, there’s a long list of burgers and sandwiches featuring venison, elk, bison and boar. (There’s also a veggie burger.)
The dessert menu featured only basics, so we didn’t feel the need to order any. As it was, we left comfortably full, satisfied with our adventurous choice of restaurant and dishes.
Considering the exotic choices, the value factor is very good. Service was friendly, and the atmosphere is extremely casual. It’s clearly a popular spot for locals, whether for drinks, dinner or a game of pool.
If you’re a fan of wild game, or if you’re just curious, a trip to the Hungry Buffalo won’t disappoint.