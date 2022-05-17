Diz’s Cafe opened two years ago, but it’s taken us this long to learn it’s a full-service sit-down restaurant. That’s on us.
We were prompted to visit Diz’s after it was featured on “New Hampshire Chronicle” a few months ago. Comfort food made from scratch? We’re in.
The restaurant is co-owned by Gary “Diz” Window and his sister-in-law, Judy Window, who envisioned the cafe as the local kitchen for people who live in downtown Manchester.
We visited the restaurant a week after the return of the Taco Tour, which drew huge crowds to Elm Street to sample tacos from more than 60 restaurants. That night, Diz’s sold a couple of thousand tacos and did the best business of its history, our server told us.
Downtown was much quieter on this particular Thursday. Diz’s had a couple of tables occupied outside on the sidewalk and a few tables inside. While we prefer to see local restaurants hopping, we enjoyed the extra attention we received that night.
After we ordered cocktails, a Cosmopolitan ($9.99) for my Lovely Dining Companion and a spicy Margarita with Tanteo Jalapeno for me ($10.99), we ordered the Dizpanaca, Diz’s slightly spicy take on the classic queso spinach dip.
The creamy pepper-jack cheese dip arrived with a basket of piping hot tortilla chips worthy of a great Mexican restaurant. By request, they were also accompanied by carrot and celery sticks. (Chips or vegetables? Both, please.)
We could have easily paired this with a salad and called it a night. But we were on a mission, so we ate about half of the dip and chips and had our server package the rest to take home. This would become a theme for the evening. Portions are generous at Diz’s.
We would find its zenith when my dining companion ordered the American Chop Suey ($14.99). While that might sound a bit pricey for diner-style pasta, this giant bowl would easily feed four people. It was served with cavatappi pasta, house-made meat sauce and Parmesan cheese. The blend of flavors easily etched it a couple of notches of what we would make at home – gourmet comfort food.
I ordered the Fish Tacos ($13.99), which were among the best I’ve had anywhere and arrived ready for their photo shoot. Deep-fried breaded haddock nestled on soft corn tortillas with slices of avocado, shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, sriracha lime crema and pico de gallo.
Instead of the cauliflower rice that comes as the side, I opted for the roasted brussels sprouts, which were a big hit with both of us. They would have a future at home dunked both in Dizpanica dip and mixed in with that final bowl of leftover American Chop Suey.
Before we ended our night, we each ordered a second drink; my companion chose a Cabernet Line 39 ($7.99), and I ordered a Mojito ($9.99) – despite our server’s disclaimer that it was made with a prepared syrup rather than freshly mulled mint. I should have heeded the warning. The drink tasted fine, but it was more like a spiked lemonade than a mojito.
We were plenty satiated from dinner, so we chose a dessert to take home. The Churros ($6.99) are probably best eaten as soon as they are served, but the air fryer setting on our toaster oven did a decent job reviving them.
We sampled the chocolate sauce that accompanied the sticks of deep-fried dough sprinkled with cinnamon. But they were much better accompanied by fresh blueberries and strawberries and some maple syrup as Sunday breakfast.
Our tab before tax was $85.92, quite reasonable for an appetizer, two entrees, dessert and two drinks each — and plenty of food to take home.
Diz’s Cafe’s modern take on comfort food makes it a worthy addition to the downtown restaurant mix. While the dining room is casual, the quality and zest of the scratch kitchen food was a pleasant surprise. Call it home cooking meets culinary school.