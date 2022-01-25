It’s almost 100 days until Cinco de Mayo, but you can get into the mood a little early with a visit to a restaurant in Dover owned by two brothers.
Just over seven years ago, Crescencio and Miguel Alberto opened Cinco de Mayo Bar & Grill on Central Avenue, and the two have never looked back. In 2019, they expanded, opening Cinco’s Cantina in Epping.
I lived in Houston, Texas, years ago and developed a lasting love for Tex-Mex. The memory of endlessly spinning margarita machines filling pitchers always brings to mind the Jimmy Buffett lyric, “that frozen concoction that helps me hang on.”
So of course the first order of the evening was to order the House Margarita Grande ($10).
The birdbath-sized glass were a reminder that it is time to focus again on upper-body strength training. It took both hands to stabilize the Grande. Ours was on the rocks with salt, garnished with a juicy orange slice. It’s also available frozen, in multiple flavors, and in a more modest portion.
The Primary Dining Companion (PDC) and I happily dove into the complimentary bowl of chips and house-made salsa presented to us as soon as we were seated.
“The real deal,” the PDC said of the salsa, which boasted a robust roasted tomato flavor. “Nice heat but not heavy heat.”
The server, who was enthusiastic and efficient, highly recommended the Queso Fundido dip ($10.25).
“My absolute favorite thing here,” she said, singing the praises of the cheese dip’s chorizo flavor.
Jimmy Buffett’s “Cheeseburger in Paradise” came to mind as we sampled the sizzling skillet that arrived minutes later.
Substitute “sausage” for “burger” and add a couple of extra levels of cheese intensity, and you’ve got the essence of Cinco de Mayo’s version of this dip.
The only problem? After partaking liberally of chips, salsa, grande margarita and more chips and fundido, we were starting to lose a bit of steam.
But dear diners, for your sake we bravely ordered entrees.
The PDC has a crunchy taco obsession. I even called ahead to make sure Cinco de Mayo served corn taco shells and not the flour variety. Flour tortillas are available for those who prefer them.
The restaurant has a special price on its Taco Tuesdays, but we were there on a Monday. The final choice was the Street Tacos from the Cinco Specials menu ($13.25).
PDC picked grilled steak for the filling — grilled chicken, carnitas or chorizo are also available. The dish is topped with fresh onion and cilantro and served with rice and beans.
The steak was overcooked, and PDC bemoaned the lack of lettuce, tomato and guacamole. I pointed out that none of those were specified on the menu and offered to share the tasty guacamole salad that came with my Chile Verde Carnitas ($13.99).
The dish is typically served topped with tangy tomatillo sauce (hence the verde, or green, color), but I ordered it with the sauce on the side. Chile Colorado, a red sauce, is the other option.
The pork was succulent — moist, plentiful and wonderful when wrapped in the warm tortillas that came with it, enhanced by the chile verde, rice and beans. I took more than half of the meat home and folded it into an omelette the next morning.
The PDC was a bit grumpy about his choice but conceded that perhaps he should have ventured to try the shrimp or fish tacos ($14.25).
I would say this calls for another visit to Cinco de Mayo Bar and Grill. Perhaps on Cinco de Mayo.