Sweet and Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl

Sweet and Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl ($14.50) at Pressed Cafe in Bedford.

Since Pressed Cafe opened more than a year ago in the space formerly occupied by Canoe, I’ve noticed the parking lot packed even at odd hours, like 2 p.m. on a holiday afternoon.

Still, it had not been enough to compel me to visit because I had a misconception about the restaurant, thinking it was limited to breakfast and lunch.

Chicken Rice Avgolemono Soup

A bowl of Chicken Rice Avgolemono Soup ($6) at Pressed Cafe in Bedford.
Falafel Sliders

Falafel Sliders ($15) at Pressed Cafe in Bedford.
Traditional Greek Salad

Traditional Greek Salad ($10.50) at Pressed Cafe in Bedford.
Oven Roasted Turkey

Oven Roasted Turkey ($11) at Pressed Cafe in Bedford.