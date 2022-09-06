Is there any better way to wrap up a vacation than relaxing on a waterfront deck with your sweetie, enjoying the sunshine, the view and good food?
How about doing all of that twice in three days?
Mrs. Gourmet and I recently wrapped up a week in Florida with an al fresco lunch at the docks beside Naples Harbor. A couple days after we got home (to equally hot and humid weather), we spent the afternoon in Portsmouth, where we stopped for a late lunch at the River House, a long-lived Bow Street restaurant whose deck is part of a complex of connected waterfront dining destinations beside the city’s iconic tugboats.
We didn’t make reservations, but we decided we would try our luck and show up around 4:30 in hopes of beating the Saturday dinner rush. We weren’t seated immediately, but it wasn’t more than 10 minutes after we put our name in at the hostess stand that we got a text saying our table was ready.
The only downside to the seating arrangements on the River House deck is that the tables are arranged such that somebody is always facing away from the water. This is probably to make it easier to slide tables together, but it does mean somebody doesn’t get to enjoy the view. In our case, Mrs. G generously took that outboard seat so I could keep an eye on the boats navigating the swirling currents as the tide turned on the Piscataqua River.
There’s plenty of seafood on the River House menu, with four of six appetizers, two sandwiches and eight out of the nine entrees featuring something from the deep, along with three kinds of lobster rolls.
Because we were in a lunch mood, we focused on appetizers and sandwiches.
In retrospect, I wish I had tried the Seafood Chowder ($8 or $12), which has repeatedly won awards in competitions around New England. But we wanted to share an appetizer, and it’s always messy to try to share soup. Instead, we opted for the always shareable calamari ($15).
This was a relatively small portion, but it was an even split between rings and tentacles, both lightly breaded and perfectly tender. Rings of yellow peppers added a bit of a kick, and the mild marina that came alongside was a great companion.
For her main course, Mrs. G chose the Buttermilk Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich ($14), which featured fried chicken breast marinated in buttermilk ranch, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon and smeared with garlic aioli. Stacked inside a split ciabatta roll, this made for a substantial sandwich. It took her a while to work her way through it, but trouper that she is, she managed to polish it off.
I went with the Crab Cake BLT ($18). The star of this sandwich, as you would expect, is the crab cake, which is made with finely flaked crab and pretzel bread crumbs.
As much as I love bacon, it seemed like it got in the way of the crab in this combination, especially in terms of texture. I enjoyed the sandwich, but I think a Crab Cake “LT” would have let the crab shine even more.
All sandwiches come with fries and pickle chips. A $3 upcharge brings truffle-Parmesan waffle fries, which I got and enjoyed.
Our server, Suzanne, was friendly and helpful, and quick to sympathize as I struggled with the “scan to pay’ feature on the bill. (I eventually gave up and handed her my credit card.)
Pricing is reasonable by Portsmouth standards, with entrees in the $20-$30 range. Our lunch-style tab, with an app, two sandwiches and one beer, came to about $60.
The River House, in both price and location, is right in the middle of Portsmouth deck dining, and it’s a great place to spend one of these last few precious afternoons of summer.