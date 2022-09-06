Crab Cake BLT

River House’s Crab Cake BLT, with optional truffle-Parmesan waffle fries.

Is there any better way to wrap up a vacation than relaxing on a waterfront deck with your sweetie, enjoying the sunshine, the view and good food?

How about doing all of that twice in three days?

River House calamari

The calamari at River House has a good mix of rings and tentacles, served with a light marinara sauce.