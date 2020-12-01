THE GOVERNOR’S STATEWIDE mask mandate had gone into effect hours before we sat down for a brunch/lunch at Fire and Spice Bistro in Newfields, which may have been one of the reasons we nearly had the place to ourselves.
It wasn’t because of the food.
“There’s lots of TLC in this food,” Our Gourmet said to her Primary Dining Companion, who answered, “I could eat here over and over.”
OG settled in with a Fire and Ice Margarita ($10), infused with jalapeno and rimmed with a spicy salt. Perfecto. PDC was chill with his ice-cold Bud Light ($4). There is a good selection of bottled beers and a vibrant cocktail list, as well as Blue Heron Wines from Squamscott Vineyard & Winery Tasting Room, which is next door to the restaurant.
PDC had spotted the Five-Flight of Five Naked Hot Sauces (chef-owner Kevin Taillon is the creator of this line of sauces made with fresh chili peppers). They normally are served with sea salt-dusted plantains, taro and tortilla strips ($14). PDC wanted one sauce and the tortilla strips, and this wish was granted graciously.
He also ordered a cup of the homemade seafood chowder ($4), prepared with “the regional catch of the day,” according to the menu.
“That’s an OMG,” PDC said. “It’s hitting all the right notes. I would say it may be the best chowder I’ve ever had.”
The sides caught OG’s eye — a biscuit for $1.50 and $2 for Spiced Sausage Gravy (the sausage is house-made). A sausage gravy and biscuit appetizer was soon on the table. The base note of the baking soda in the biscuit and the spice of the chorizo-like sausage were a winning combo.
The decor of the restaurant leans toward the rustic, with barn-board walls and strings of lights. The space is made elegant by flickering candles and small vases of red roses on black tablecloths. Fire and Spice opened in July; we visited after hearing good things about the place.
We asked our server about the burgers (there’s one called The Big Sexy Burger), and PDC was leaning toward a flatbread pizza, but was swayed by the description of the Crispy Chicken and Blue Corn Waffle Bowl ($14). It was the “double breaded fried chicken” that did it.
The chicken was tender, juicy and truly crispy. It came on a bed of baby greens, with pea shoots, charred Fresno peppers, sunflower seeds, crumbled Narragansett Creamery feta and chipotle maple vinaigrette.
The waffles were light and airy. And the PDC demolished it.
OG has a hash fixation and chose the Irish Breakfast Bowl ($14).
The homemade hash was crisped on the griddle and served with sauteed spinach, grilled mushrooms and tomatoes and topped with two delicately poached eggs. Sourdough toast and a heap of homefries accompanied it. #hashheaven.
We were very full, but managed to eye the dinner menu. Steak Frites (a 14-ounce ribeye with the restaurant’s signature spice rub, handcut fries and local veggies, $32), Fish and Chips (with creamy pepper relish tartar sauce, malt vinegar and three-cabbage slaw, $20) and Shrimp and Grits (nuff said, $25) would be on our list. Fire and Spice Bistro should be on yours.