SPLITSVILLE IS OUR favorite relationship style for dining out.
That’s why we asked for two spoons for the bowl of clam chowder, extra plates for two appetizers and two steak knives for our entree at The Riverworks Restaurant and Tavern in Newmarket.
Riverworks was last reviewed nine years ago by an Our Gourmet team member who visited with his son, then a student at the nearby University of New Hampshire. We have fond memories of the place from our daughter’s tenure at UNH — we took her to this Main Street staple for her first official drink at 21.
The chicken biscuit sliders caught our eye first — cheddar biscuits jam-packed with a crispy piece of chicken and dressed with scallion aioli, homemade pickles and greens.
The flaky biscuit was freshly made, the juicy chicken Southern-fried. We were silent for a few minutes, appreciating the combination of flavors and sipping our beers (Bud Light and Tuckerman’s Pale Ale).
The tough part was splitting the third biscuit, but we managed.
Next came the clam chowder ($7), which was rich and creamy, peppered with tender clams. It had a silky finish — brandy or sherry? — that had us summoning one of our two super-friendly and efficient servers to ask “the secret ingredient.”
Chef Nik Katavola wasn’t giving it up.
“He told me, ‘the secret ingredient is love,” the server said with a grin.
Fair enough.
Riverworks is known for its specials, and the special appetizer was a salmon tartare that sounded pretty sexy. But we were on the chicken train, and ordered the wings ($13). Citrus- and herb-brined, the eight pieces were delightfully smoky. My dining partner is a saucy guy; he asked for Buffalo, teriyaki and blue cheese for dipping.
“It has to be homemade,” he said of the blue cheese dressing, which we took home with half the wings.
We ate on the pub side of the restaurant, which had a distinctly family feel at 5 p.m. — a couple of toddlers were happily coloring in a quiet corner with their parents and a youthful looking grandmother asked if we knew about the folded scraps of paper — messages from previous diners — tucked into the tavern’s stone and brick walls.
We quickly unearthed one that read, “Aroma Joe’s. Please mama!”
There’s an Aroma Joe’s coffee shop not far away, so let’s hope the message writer’s wish was granted.
Riverworks tavern was purchased just over a year ago by longtime employee, Marcy Curtis Moreau, and her husband, Scott. The previous owner, Jennifer Jarvis, had also worked at the restaurant for years before buying it from Mark and Mary Robertson in 2002.
The Robertsons had owned Riverworks nearly two decades, and their stamp is still on the place.
The menu is straightforward. We saw 8-ounce burgers, corned beef Reubens, fish tacos and hearty salads served to tables around us.
The entrees include the classics — pan-seared salmon, baked haddock, mac ‘n’ cheese, grilled steak tips.
We hadn’t had steak ($24) in a while, and were pleased by the house-marinated tips, which according to my dining partner, “had a crisp, charred exterior with the perfect pink interior.”
The buttery, velvety mashed potatoes and “seasonal vegetable” — sugar snap peas — rounded out the meal. The peas were heavenly, so fresh and savory, with just the right crunch level.
We took half of this dish home.
By 6 p.m., local performer Aidan Delaney was tuning up his guitar at the front of the tavern, moving his microphone so his girlfriend, mom and other family and friends could get into the booth closest to him.
It was a nice family finish to an evening out that felt like coming home.
The Riverworks Tavern & Restaurant 164 Main St., Newmarket; 603-659-6119, theriverworks.com Cuisine: New England pub fare Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday. Pricing: Appetizers, $10-16; sandwiches $13-$17; entrees $15-$25.
Scores for Riverworks Atmosphere: 18/20 Menu: 17/20 Food: 19/20 Service: 19/20 Value: 19/20 TOTAL: 92/100