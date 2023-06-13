Chicken biscuit sliders

The chicken biscuit sliders ($13) at The Riverworks Tavern and Restaurant in Newmarket feature three freshly made cheddar biscuits, each with a Southern-fried chicken cutlet, pickles, scallion aioli and greens.

SPLITSVILLE IS OUR favorite relationship style for dining out.

That’s why we asked for two spoons for the bowl of clam chowder, extra plates for two appetizers and two steak knives for our entree at The Riverworks Restaurant and Tavern in Newmarket.