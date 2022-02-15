Patty B’s in Dover is a combination of Billy Joel’s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” (meet you anytime you want) and Cammareri Bakery in “Moonstruck.”
As we settled in, a solitary diner at the table next to us was greeted heartily by our server Angela with, “I’ve got your dinner, John.”
As she swept away his calamari appetizer, he pronounced it “delicious,” and retreated behind his newspaper (the New Hampshire Union Leader) to dig into his main course of carbonara.
Perhaps it was John’s good taste in reading material, but the Primary Dining Companion (PDC) decided to take a cue from our dining neighbor.
“We’ll have the calamari,” he told Angela, who had already given us large glasses of water and placed the drink special, a Spicy Blood Orange Margarita ($11), in front of me.
The salt on the rim of the tall glass nicely balanced the citrusy margarita, which really did pack a spicy wallop. I was happily guzzling the drink, but somehow the PDC wrested it away and polished off the second half.
By then our calamari ($15) had arrived.
It was of the tender, rather than the crunchy variety, very flavorful and accompanied by a zesty marinara sauce that restaurant owner Patty Guarino Barish says on her website is a closely guarded recipe. She flitted by several times as we ate, and the entire staff seemed to share a familial bond, stepping in as needed.
The garlic bread on the plate was to die for, conveying all the heartiness of a homemade Italian loaf with a delicate crispness and fully bloomed garlic flavor.
That same bread accompanied the large Caesar salad ($9) we split. Perfezione.
“The romaine leaves have to be good and dry, so the dressing adheres,” explained the PDC, who is an aficionado of cooking shows.
The croutons were homemade, as was the dressing, and there was no upcharge for the anchovies.
I never prepare veal at home, so it’s a treat to have it at a restaurant. The Veal Marsala ($19.75) with linguine (there was a choice of several pastas) paired the umami of mushrooms with the slight sweetness of the Marsala wine and the melt-in your-mouth veal.
Marsala began humbly in a town in Sicily in which Scottish merchant and mariner John Woodhouse was forced to take shelter during a storm in 1773. While there, he tasted the strong local wine and liked it so much that he took it back to England. He fortified it with spirits to prevent spoilage during the long ocean voyage.
French chefs loved Marsala, but it never caught on in Italian kitchens. Still, the wine became a staple of Italian-American cuisine, one of many dishes adapted by Italian immigrants for their new homeland.
The PDC ordered the carbonara ($19), The pancetta gave a bacon burst to the sauce of olive oil, egg and Parmigiano. He had expected a more creamy, Alfredo-like texture, but agreed this was the authentic Italian version.
Somehow, our plates changed places mid-meal, and I found myself chowing down on the carbonara. Our server had specified it is best with cavatappi (corkscrew) pasta and she was quite right.
The pasta is made without eggs and is the perfect vehicle to convey the sauce.
We both took home half of our dinners, though I noted that the PDC had eaten nearly ALL the veal from the Marsala.
Diners who enter the restaurant are greeted with a bakery case packed with cannoli, tiramisu, cookies and cakes including Limoncella, chocolate Bavarian, cheesecake and carrot cake.
At our server’s recommendation, we took home a generous slice of Bella’s chocolate Bavarian ($5), which she said was made with a family recipe perfected by the owner.
“Moist cake, sweet but not too sweet, and the dusting of graham crackers on the frosting gives it a little bit of crunch,” the PDC said the next morning as we shared the cake over coffee.
On her website, Patty Guarino Barish talks about being raised in Gino’s, an Italian restaurant run by her parents, Bella and Guido Guarino, in Needham, Mass. She opened her own place in downtown Dover in 2011, later moving to the location on Dover Point Road.
“We put hunks of love into our recipes every day, and love to please our customers,” she wrote.
Mission accomplished.