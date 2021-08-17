MHT NOW HAS A HOLDING AREA on the South Willow Street strip. The Flight Center Beer Cafe occupies the space formerly home to British Beer Company, which replaced Chili’s Bar and Grill in 2012.
While the new tenant has a sister restaurant in Nashua that opened in 2017, the Flight Center does not have the feel of cookie-cutter chains. The family of restaurants also owns 1750 Taphouse in Bedford, Chuck’s Barber Shop in Concord, Cheddar & Rye in Manchester and CodeX in Nashua.
The Flight Center features more than 50 craft brews including many from the Granite State, including one of my new favorites, Backyard Brewery’s Cheeky Old Man English ale ($7.50).
The beer menu is displayed on three of the big TV monitors near the bar area, mimicking the look of airport arrival/departure screens. And of course, you can sample several beers via a flight, about $16 for four, 6-ounce pours, depending which ones you choose.
On a recent weekend night, we visited the Flight Center to find a busy dining room. We were seated at a small table for two by the brick oven pizza kitchen but opted for a couple of stools at the bar, where we had a better view of the scrolling beer menus and the giant luggage rack on the wall. Occasionally the wall would swing open to release a few patrons who had visited the “speakeasy”-style bar behind it, a fun gimmick the owners have tried elsewhere.
The speakeasy tradition also informs the drink selection, which includes lots of creative cocktails. I chose the Smokeshow Margherita ($14), which was laced with jalapeno juice and had a rim of salt that had a kick to it. My dining companion chose something more familiar.
We didn’t wait long to order an appetizer after a bowl of Thai Chili Chicken Wings ($18) arrived for the couple sitting next to us. The wings have a glistening glaze that had us salivating. Our order arrived moments later, which made us wonder if they had been intended for someone else. Curiously, a manager stopped by to alert us that the kitchen had shorted us a couple of wings so we had piping hot reinforcements arriving shortly afterward.
The wings were plump and meaty, as they should be considering the high price of chicken wings at restaurants these days. Blame it on the pandemic.
The Flight Center has a few entrees featuring fish, beef and pork, but its menu is heavier on pizza, salads and sandwiches.
We opted to split a Cobb Salad ($16) and a small Margherita Pizza ($11), which featured dollops of fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes. My dining companion would have preferred the pizza to also include a layer of melted mozzarella like a traditional pizza, but as it was the pizza was delicious, its thin crust slightly charred by the oven.
The Cobb salad included blue cheese (which we asked for in the side since only one of us likes it), cubes of roasted turkey and slices of avocado along with greens and other veggies.
Even with a small pizza and a single salad, we had enough food to take some home with us for our next flight, which we will be sure to include a peek behind that luggage rack on the wall.
The Flight Center has enough going on to merit a return trip.