Shrimp Risotto

Foundation’s Shrimp Risotto.
It used to be a firehouse, it used to be an Irish restaurant, and now it’s Foundation Kitchen & Bar.

A friend clued us in to this new downtown Derry dining spot, and we decided to check it out on a recent Saturday night. We usually like to give a new restaurant a few months to get its act together before we review it, but in this case, we decided to take a chance — and we were not disappointed.

Tempura Cauliflower

Chili-ginger sauce coats the Tempura Cauliflower.
Gnocchi

The gnocchi at Foundation Kitchen & Bar.