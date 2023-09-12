Chicken Parmesan Egg Rolls

Chicken Parmesan Egg Rolls
Sometimes a drive to a neighborhood I have not visited in a while tempts me to check out an old haunt. My Lovely Dining Companion and I recently dined at Fratello’s Italian Grille in Manchester after I spotted the restaurant’s sign earlier in the day.

I had been fondly recalling previous trips to Fratello’s with family members, including my late mother-in-law, and also remembered the restaurant often featured live music inside near the bar or, in good weather, out on the patio.

Chicken Picatta

Fratello’s Chicken Piccata.