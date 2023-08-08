It’s been a long time since Mrs. Gourmet and I have been to a boat-up restaurant. Sadly (to me, anyway), it’s been even longer since we had a boat in which we could boat up to a restaurant.
Since we’re still landlubbers, we arrived at Dox on Winnisquam on four wheels instead of a fiberglass hull. But no matter how you get there, this brand-new restaurant on Route 3 in Tilton is worth the trip.
Dox has been open less than a month, but word has clearly spread — when we arrived around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the parking lot was packed, and patrons were standing outside the door waiting for tables. Reservations are accepted only for parties of 6 or more (we tried), so we had to join the waiting crowd. When we signed in, we were told it would be about 35 minutes, and the estimate turned out to be right on the money.
Dox is squeezed in between the highway and the docks of a private marina on a Lake Winnisquam inlet. Inside, it’s a big, open, modern space with the bar and high-top seating to the left and a smaller dining area to the right with regular tables and banquette seats around the perimeter. There’s outdoor seating beside the docks, and in good weather, a retractable wall makes inside and outside merge seamlessly.
With a high metal-trussed ceiling and lots of hard surfaces, it’s pretty loud, and with a guitar player singing, we found it hard at times to carry on a conversation.
The Dox menu isn’t extensive, but it’s wide-ranging, with appetizers ranging from nachos and bruschetta to ahi tuna and steak-and-cheese rangoon, as well as sections for tacos, mac & cheese, greens, sandwiches and entrees.
We decided to start with an order of Coconut Shrimp ($16), which turned out to be the only disappointment of the night. The order consisted of six large shrimp in a thick coconut batter, fried to a light crunch and served on a bed of lettuce with a drizzle of sweet chili sauce. We thought the batter needed something — more coconut, maybe, or some salt or a bit of sugar, or just more of the chili sauce. It was a bit too bland.
We bounced around the menu considering our entree choices, but one thing was sure — one of us was going to order the New England Cranberry Short Rib ($30), because neither of us has ever met a short rib we didn’t love.
Mrs. G opened the bidding and immediately latched onto the short rib. Hoping I didn’t look too disappointed, I picked the Ahi Tuna Bowl ($26), which sounded like an excellent salad. As we continued to browse, Mrs. G suddenly shifted gears and decided on a burger. I decided to stick with the tuna bowl, but when our server, Brittany, arrived to take our orders, she broke the bad news: The tuna bowl was out. So I was forced to make an alternate choice, which was easy — the short rib.
Mrs. G immediately raved about the Dox Burger ($18). This huge burger was composed of short rib, ground beef and ground brisket, and the meat blend alone made this one of the tastiest burgers we’ve had. Add in toppings of bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and “Dox sauce,” all wrapped in a brioche bun sturdy enough to hold up to this huge handful, and the Dox Burger is a big winner, at least in our book.
And then there was the short rib. Oh, the short rib.
It was moist. It was melt-in-your-mouth tender. It had just enough fat. It was perfectly cooked. The texture and the amazing juices that covered the meat and the mashed potato on which it was served made it hard to tell where one ended and the other began. In a word, it was luscious.
We wrapped it up with an order of Dox Donuts ($8) to go — tasty cinnamon and sugar doughnut holes that were warmer and lighter than your average munchkin. We managed to get all the way home before breaking into them, but just barely.
Our server, Brittany, was helpful, friendly and fun. She acknowledged that, three weeks in, they’re still working out the kinks. She was apologetic when there was a bit of a holdup between our appetizer and our main course, but we shrugged that off, considering the size of the crowd and the fact that they’re still staffing up. As we neared the end of our meal, a member of the ownership team stopped by to check in, apologize for the delay and thank us for making the trip. Nice touches all around.
Value factor is OK, considering the fact that it’s midsummer in a hot vacation location. Our total bill for one appetizer, a burger, an entree and two Blue Moon drafts came to just under $90.
Some new restaurants struggle to get the word out when they first open, but that definitely doesn’t seem to be the case with Dox. Lucky for them, they were able to open in time to capture a month of the summer traffic. We hope the quality of food and the level of service we experienced will keep the traffic flowing well into the off-season.
Dox on Winnisquam 927 Laconia Road, Tilton; 603-527-8381; doxonwinnisquam.com Cuisine: American bistro. Hours: Sunday-Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Closed Wednesday. Pricing: Appetizers, $13-$22; salads, $7-$26; entrees, $18-$40. {related_content_uuid}0bf213ae-3ff0-4f7e-a085-8460bd7b554a{/related_content_uuid}
Scores for Dox Atmosphere: 18/20 Menu: 18/20 Food: 18/20 Service: 19/20 Value:16/20 TOTAL:89/100 {related_content_uuid}645b2545-d665-4e9c-b6bf-e4caddcbed9a{/related_content_uuid}