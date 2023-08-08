230809-food-og-burger

The hefty Dox Burger features two patties made with short rib, brisket and ground beef, plus bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato on a bun that’s sturdy enough to hold everything (assuming you use both hands).
Our Gourmet logo

It’s been a long time since Mrs. Gourmet and I have been to a boat-up restaurant. Sadly (to me, anyway), it’s been even longer since we had a boat in which we could boat up to a restaurant.

Since we’re still landlubbers, we arrived at Dox on Winnisquam on four wheels instead of a fiberglass hull. But no matter how you get there, this brand-new restaurant on Route 3 in Tilton is worth the trip.

230809-food-og-exterior

With crossed dining utensils (or are they oars?) over the door, Dox on WInnisquam has been open less than a month.
230809-food-og-shortrib

It may not be the most photogenic dish, but Dox’s New England Cranberry Short Rib is luscious.