AN “IRISH PUB NEAR ME” web search put Dwyer’s Pub in Portsmouth at the top of the list, so on a recent Friday afternoon, off we went.
Kevin Dwyer opened his place on Bridge Street in December 2019, just a few months before the COVID roller coaster ride began. He survived and thrived, last summer presiding over a lively outdoor dining scene highlighted by murals painted by six local artists.
The pub’s door was propped open with a rock when I arrived with the Primary Dining Companion (PDC) on an unseasonably warm day.
“Couldn’t resist the fresh air,” the barmaid said as she brought us two Harp lager drafts and glasses of iced water.
A majestic juke box offering free CD selections drew the attention of PDC, who promptly went in search of some Rev. Al Green. “Let’s Stay Together,” came on as the cozy space began to fill.
Tucked into a back corner was a dart board, and next to us two guys enjoyed a vintage “Ms. Pac-Man” console game.
When our second Harp lagers arrived, the PDC asked about the taco fillings — pork belly, short rib, fish, bang-bang shrimp and chicken were all on offer. The server recommended the fish, accented by Thai bang-bang sauce, cabbage, pico and lettuce in a corn tortilla ($5).
The Dwyer’s menu includes several nods to Thai Paradise, the restaurant that previously occupied the space. Our second appetizer selection, Thai Bruxelles ($9) featured crispy Brussel Sprouts with tangy “Dwy-Thai” sauce and sesame seeds.
I had been craving green vegetables, and these filled the bill.
The sprouts were nearly gone by the time the PDC was starting on a second fish taco.
“The fish is fresh, with a nice, light batter,” he said, crunching away.
As the bar got busier, the owner himself began waiting tables. When we inquired about the Day Boat Scallop Special ($13), he assured us the shellfish were indeed just off the boat.
Four perfectly seared scallops soon arrived, perched atop mashed potatoes bedecked in beurre blanc sauce (buttery!), bacon bits and scallions.
Next up was Dwyer’s Famous Chicken ($12), with a choice of wings or tenders.
“Get the tenders,” our barmaid said. “We hand-batter them.”
The panko-crusted chicken was delicious dipped in the Dwy-Thai sauce, (Thai sweet chili sauce, Sriracha and mayo). BBQ, Buffalo and hot honey sauce could also be had.
Dwyer’s being an Irish pub, I felt compelled to try the Guinness Stew ($12). Even though DNA testing says I’m two-thirds Irish and British, Guinness has never been a favorite, but the stew was a winning combination of braised beef, potato, parsnip, carrots, onion and garlic, with a few bay leaves slipped in.
And if that doesn’t put you in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day, I don’t know what will.