Sometimes you walk into a restaurant, look at the first page of the menu, and know what you want for dinner.
Yup. Our Gourmet and three dining companions got “appy” at Street Eat/Drink 360 in Portsmouth, ordering eight of its 10 appetizers.
After bringing cocktails (the Sunburnt Margarita was a hit — its reposado tequila set off by mango puree, muddled raspberries, orange liqueur, lime and chili simple syrup, $11), our server in the outdoor dining area marched off to the kitchen and returned with a ridiculous amount of food 15 minutes later.
Street Eat/Drink 360 has changed hands since it was last reviewed by Our Gourmet, so OG’s plan was to see if it still lived up to its motto: The food you travel the world for is just down the street.
The answer is yes.
We showed up hungry. In fact, the Primary Dining Companion (PDC) had looked at the menu not long before arriving and said there were so many delicious things that she had to “concentrate on not being hungry for 90 minutes.”
The slightly wobbly picnic table we sat at did distract PDC, but OG pointed out sacrifices had to be made in the interest of Union Leader readers.
The Thai Ribs ($10), Curry Fries ($7.50), Korean Tenders ($10), Empanada ($8), Crispy Rice Cake ($6.50), Dumplings Con Pow! ($10), Fun-sized Subarashii ($5) and Gobi 65 ($8.50) arrived at the same time.
We dug in immediately, taking COVID-19 care all the while. There was a lot of respectful cutlery use and some consternation as to how to divide the dumplings, but we managed.
The surprise hit of the lineup was the humble Crispy Rice Cake, which can be ordered with avocado, fried egg, or practically anything else (see the Extra Yum section of the menu). The top of the rice cake had an intensely caramelized flavor, as if it were left on the flame just a second shy of being burned. It was infused with sesame oil (“Open Sesame,” intoned PDC as she crunched through a bite).The crispy-tender concoction went well with everything we ordered.
DCII liked the Korean Fried Chicken (Southern Fried is also available; both are offered as wings or tenders). He thought it could have used a little more of Street’s sweet, spicy ginger garlic sauce, but that was his sole suggestion. DCII had less kind words for the Thai Ribs, which he thought were a bit dry. OG agreed.
Both DCII and DCIII are big fans of the empanada. The Street menu describes it as “crisp Chilean pastry filled with spiced beef and served with Peruvian lime dipping sauce.” DCIII noted its tenderness and lightness. She also described the Dumplings Con Pow! as having “a nice, light but chewy — not doughy wrapper” around the classic pork filling.
The dumplings featured cauliflower slathered in miso Sriracha butter. The fresh herbs on top gave it a salad-y look, which DCII did not approve of, saying the dumplings were “hidden.” OG blissfully munched through the greens (perhaps we should have ordered one of Street’s Salads/Bowls).
Cauliflower was the star of both the dumplings and Gobi 65, in which it was fried, Indian-spiced and glazed with Tamarind (sweet and sour) and garlic yogurt sauce. The table loved it.
We ordered two different takes on the fried potato — the Curry Fries drizzled with curry mayo and served with curry ketchup. And the Subarashii, or Hot Fries. The latter are sprinkled with Asian chili sauce, covered with scallion mayo and served with kimchee ketchup. DCIII didn’t think the Subarashii were spicy enough, but OG, like Gol dilocks, thought they were just right.
We’d intended to split a couple of Street’s sandwiches — the Cemita (a fried chicken thigh, burger or veg burger topped with avocado, Mexican fried cheese, cilantro, chipotle mayo and pickled onion on a sesame seed bun for $10.50) and the grilled Cubano (ham, shredded pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, $10).
But we simply ran out of steam. And took home a couple of takeout containers full of food.
Next time, we’ll bring along another diner.