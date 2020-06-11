IT PROBABLY WON’T offset the nearly three months of losses caused by the COVID-19 shutdown, but the city of Nashua’s decision to narrow Main Street to two lanes to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor dining spaces certainly has brought a sense of normalcy — and even a little more fun — to the downtown dining scene.
Mrs. Gourmet and I decided to check it out on Saturday evening, and as we went down the list of restaurants that we haven’t tried (or haven’t been reviewed in this space before), we spotted a little place that we’ve had our eye on for a couple of years but never got around to visiting.
Main Street Gyro, just a few doors up from City Hall, has a couple of tables for two in their regular sidewalk spot and four or five tables for four in the street. (The city has blocked off the on-street dining areas with Jersey barriers, which may not be especially attractive, but they’re certainly more effective than traffic cones for keeping wayward vehicles from intruding on your dinner conversation.)
The restaurant itself is nothing fancy. It’s got a sandwich-shop feel to it. You place your order at the counter, and the food is brought to your table. A large chalkboard lays out the menu options, which include gyros, souvlaki, salads, three dinner plates, plus assorted sides. Also available are beer on tap and wine.
With seven kinds of gyros, there were several varieties we hadn’t seen before, including a reuben (yes, corned beef in a Greek restaurant), veggie and falafel. Chicken and lamb came as no surprise, and the bifteki is the ground combination that most gyro places serve, though this version combines beef and pork, not lamb.
Mrs. G and I both ordered dinner plates, which include a salad and rice pilaf or fries in addition to the main ingredient. She ordered pork ($11.95) while I ordered lamb ($13.95).
We were given the option of having our meat served as gyros (wrapped in a white pita) or open. I chose the former, she the latter.
Mrs. G’s open pork dinner was a big, open-faced pile of meat, seasoned fries, onion, tomato, parsley, herbs and spices with tzatziki sauce served on the side. My lamb gyro featured all the same ingredients (including some of the fries), but wrapped in the pita with the sauce inside. The gyro sat beside a huge portion of rice pilaf.
Most of our gyro experience has been with the ground-meat variety, so we were a bit surprised by the shaved roasted meats in our dinners. Both were tender and perfectly seasoned with the wonderful Mediterranean spices that play on the nose as much as the tongue.
The servings were huge — we took home half of Mrs. G’s plate and more than half of my rice.
We also ordered a to-go side of falafel ($7.95) to see how Main Street’s version compared to others that we have tried.
The answer is, very well. Golf-ball sized nuggets of seasoned, ground chickpeas, so heavy on the herbs that inside the dark brown fried crust was a bright green, crumbly filling. With a dunk of tzatziki sauce, these made for a wonderful snack the next day.
To top off our streetside dining experience, we ordered baklava ($3.50) and the house dessert special “Signature Happy Ending” ($3.50).
The Happy Ending combined Greek yogurt, honey and crushed walnuts. The plain yogurt made the Happy Ending a bit heavier and more tangy than we would have liked.
But the baklava was sweet, flaky and delicious — a perfect ending for a tasty Greek dinner.
There may be nothing fancy about Main Street Gyro, but the food was great and the value factor was high. (Our dinners, with one beer, one side and two desserts, came to just over $50.)
Looking past the takeout containers and the Jersey barriers, enjoying a tasty Greek dinner outdoors on a perfect summer evening, we could almost imagine ourselves in a sidewalk cafe in a more exotic destination.