To wrap up the summer barbecue series, Our Gourmet took a spin by Gibb’s Garage Bar and Grille in Portsmouth, which opened in July at the site of the former Demeter’s Steakhouse on Lafayette Road.
The restaurant’s owner/operator Neil Gibb has racing in his veins, starting with his namesake grandfather, who started Gibb Brothers Auto Sales in Rochester in the 1950s.
Having grown up with a dad who drove a pink 1957 Pontiac Star Chief and used to sneak into a short track with us kids on nights the speedway was closed, Our Gourmet has not only seen plenty of racing but been a backseat passenger more than once.
According to a posting by Neil Gibb on the restaurant’s Facebook page, “We were all a fixture at Lee Raceway, Star Speedway, New England Drag, Beach Ridge and Hudson Motor Speedway.”
That is reflected in the decor of Gibb’s Garage. Diners walk past a full-size raceway concession food truck toward a vintage motorcycle topping a 20-seat bar that was hopping at happy hour.
To the left is a raised section of seating on a black-and-white checkered floor and ahead were three other dining areas decked out with road signs and gas station insignia. It’s a fun space.
Gibbs has a number of barbecue offerings, but there’s also a good lineup of burgers, pizzas, sandwiches and roadhouse classics. Friday is Endless Fish night, and the Primary Dining Companion (PDC) seriously considered getting the Beer Battered Fish and Chips ($17), enticed by the idea of having all the fish you can eat.
Instead we directed our eating energy toward the Grilled Wings ($15 for a dozen, $9 for six). We also got the Buffalo Chicken Dip ($11) with chips. It’s a good thing we ordered the dip, because the wings took a while to arrive.
PDC admired the golden crumb topping on the dip and dove in.
“Somehow it was all chicken, but had a creamy texture to it. Delicious,” he said.
It was cheesy and a bit spicy — several notches above the standard version.
The wings were delivered smoking hot and so much better than anything OG has made on the backyard grill.
“Nice char,” said PDC, who had requested blue cheese be served on the side. “I wish there were more flats,” he said (referring to the two-boned lower half of the wing, for those unfamiliar with the term).
OG is a drums fan, so all was well on that side of the table.
Our server was working her second night at the restaurant, and her attentiveness and clear enjoyment of the Gibbs’ vibe greatly enhanced our experience.
She was patient as PDC mulled what to order — OG had already decided on the House-Made Barbecue Ribs ($17). The burgers looked good, but in the end PDC went with the Chicken Parm ($16).
The ribs are described as St. Louis-style, brined overnight and slow-cooked. They were supremely tender and melted in the mouth — and could the sauce have had a touch of tamarind?
PDC was taken with the fries, which looked a bit like flower petals.
“A combination of potato chip and french fry, a lot of surface area — great texture,” he said.
The cole slaw also caught his attention — the cabbage was delicately shredded and the light dressing gave it a fresh flavor.
Perhaps because the PDC was busy eating OG’s fries and slaw (and perhaps a rib or two), he ended up taking most of the Chicken Parm home. The crisp cutlet was classically presented with linguine and marinara sauce and made for a hearty lunch the next day.
As we left, musicians were setting up near the checkered-flag dining section, preparing to add to the atmosphere of a pub that puts the “road” in roadhouse.