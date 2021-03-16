THE VERNAL EQUINOX is around the corner, and for Our Gourmet, it’s the right time for spring rolls at The Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar in Portsmouth.
The rolls were deep-fried, packed with veggies and shitake mushrooms and served with tamarind sauce ($7). The tang of the tropical tamarind was balanced by the earthiness of the mushrooms. The rolls were light, crunchy and pronounced “excellent” by the Primary Dining Companion (PDC).
Our Gourmet gravitated to the Cauliflower Tempura ($8), fried to a crispy golden brown and accompanied by aioli.
These turned out to be PDC’s favorite of the evening.
“To have an appetizer you really like for only $7 or $8 in downtown Portsmouth is crazy,” he said.
By now we’d had a chance to take in our surroundings — the socially distanced wooden tables, the beautifully illuminated bar, the elephant mosaic made of five shades of wood dominating one wall, the chandelier of tree branches.
The overall effect was intimate and spacious.
“It’s nice to be out with people in a room,” PDC said, sipping his Pabst Blue Ribbon ($4).
OG ordered a Barrel Aged Manhattan ($13), its spicy bourbon base giving it an “eat dessert first” vibe.
The Manhattan’s sweetness meshed nicely with the savory flavors of our third appetizer, the Vegetable Dumplings ($8). If you’re not good with chopsticks, go for the fork. The slippery dumplings were apt to end up in the ginger-soy and spicy chili dipping sauce bowls, but were none the worse for it.
Our server was very patient with our questions about tofu, the virtues of curry, noodles and fried rice dishes, and whether she was a vegetarian.
“A carnivore,” she confessed, “but I love everything on this menu.”
The Green Elephant’s sister restaurant in Portland, Maine, describes itself as being “Asian Inspired,” with chef-owners Dan Sriprasert and Bob Wongsaichua beginning with flavor profiles from Thailand and expanding to include Malaysia, Japan, China and India.
PDC chose the Panang Curry Vegetable and Tempeh ($15) for his entree.
Thai eggplant, red and green peppers, zucchini, broccoli, carrots and buttercup squash along with Thai basil and lime leaves reposed in a generous bowl of coconut milk curry and jasmine brown rice, served with soy meat. PDC thought the soy meat had a good texture and flavor, one he preferred over tofu.
Except for the squash pieces, which were a bit hard, PDC liked this traditional stew from Thailand, which is flavored with red chilis, though the coconut milk mellows the dish considerably.
Diners at The Green Elephant can choose spiciness levels of 1 to 4, and we settled on 2. PDC said next time he would go for a 3 or 4.
OG selected the Thai Basil Fried Rice ($13), with Chinese broccoli, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and egg. Faced with a choice of steamed or fried tofu or soy meat, OG chose the less adventurous fried tofu and regretted it.
The soy meat would have held up better in this robust dish, which, like the curry, was large enough for two people.
There was a steady stream of curbside order pickups as we enjoyed our leisurely meal, which means we weren’t the only ones going green for dinner.