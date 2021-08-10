YOU CAN TALK SAUCE all you want, but for Our Gourmet, it’s all about the smoke.
OG continued the summer barbecue series with a visit to the newly opened Portsmouth Feed Co. on Market Square.
It’s at the former site of RiRa, which closed its Portsmouth location during the pandemic. The space boasts many of the features of the 1803 bank building it occupies — a magnificent glass-domed ceiling with the New Hampshire state seal over an equally elegant bar. There are multiple dining areas, including one tucked into the former bank vault.
There’s nothing bankerly about the atmosphere — the vibe is casual, perfect for an evening out with friends or a relaxing date night.
The Primary Dining Companion (PDC) was game for a happy hour visit (4-6 p.m.) that featured half-priced appetizers and beer (call ahead to check).
Restaurant manager Michael Keenan popped by our table more than once, making sure we were happy and offering helpful tips. When he saw we were gnawing on a pound of Hank’s Smoked Chicken Wings ($13), he grinned at us and said, “that’s a jumbo party in your mouth.”
He was right.
Keenan talked while we munched, telling us the wings were smoked for 45 minutes, then finished in the Fryolator. We chose the house BBQ rub over sauce. The smoke flavor was intense and the rub gave it just the right burn. Barbecue heaven.
The smoked pork butt in the Pulled Pork Egg Rolls ($12) was tender and balanced by the crunch of cabbage and salty cheddar. We had the sauce on the side.
The Daily Dumplings ($12) completed our trifecta of apps, and they were fine (the dipping sauce was delightfully sweet and sour), but we agreed next time we’d try the Totchos ($13) — tater tots with jalapeno beer cheese, black beans, Pico de gallo salsa and toasted cumin.
We hadn’t even gotten to the main course, so we set aside a hearty helping of apps to take home.
PDC was tempted by the Baja Special ($15.99), three generously filled fish tacos with all the trimmings and mango-chipotle aioli. OG went for the five-bone barbecue plate ($21), which came with two sides and cornbread.
The tacos were amazing, the fried fish super fresh and flaky and the veggie toppings and toasted cumin crema adding plenty of texture and zing.
The ribs fell off the bone and lived up to their smoky reputation. OG asked for the sauce to be served on the side, as usual.
Keenan stopped by again to see how things were going.
He recommended trying the Carolina Gold sauce.
“It’s mustard honey. Not to be confused with honey mustard,” he said.
He was right, but even after a taste test OG still preferred the ribs naked.
The macaroni and cheese “side” was quite substantial. Studded with bacon, it was made with shells instead of the traditional elbow macaroni and had a real heft to it.
The pork belly baked beans tasted as if someone had lovingly tended a bubbling cast-iron cauldron all day.
Other sides included broccoli salad, “soul” slaw, Mexican creamed street corn, loaded tots and fries.
Only the cornbread was underwhelming, a bit on the mushy side and a tad more sweet than salty.
We washed all this down with pilsners, a staid choice considering the selection of beer and shot combos and classic cocktails at the bar. Perhaps next time.