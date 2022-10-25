Sushu & Sashimi Combo

The artfully presented Sushi & Sashimi Combo at Takumi in Nashua.

It may have been a rainy Sunday evening, but that didn’t keep the crowd size down at Takumi, a Japanese hibachi/sushi restaurant on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua.

Our Gourmet logo
Salmon Avocado Salad

Salmon Avocado Salad from Takumi’s sushi appetizer menu.
Makimono

Takumi's Makimono Regular entree features, from left, Tekka, Una Avo and California maki rolls