It may have been a rainy Sunday evening, but that didn’t keep the crowd size down at Takumi, a Japanese hibachi/sushi restaurant on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua.
The parking lot was nearly full when we arrived, and when we walked into the spacious lobby, we were immediately struck by the sounds of lots of people having a really good time.
Takumi is divided in three sections: a sushi bar to the left, hibachi tables to the right, and regular tables in the center. The spaces are divided by half walls and Japanese curtains in the doorways. The loud chatter, laughter and clanging of chef’s utensils (and the slightly smoky smell of hot oil) were definitely coming from the hibachi room.
We’ve done hibachi many times before, and while we always enjoy the show put on by the chefs at the big grill tables, we were there to check out Takumi’s lengthy sushi menu, so we were shown to a table in the middle section.
Takumi’s non-hibachi menu, for both appetizers and entrees, is divided between “kitchen” and sushi items. We chose our appetizers from both sides.
I’ve always wanted to try soft-shell crab, but have never had the opportunity. So when I saw it on Takumi’s menu ($12), I decided to go for it. The crab was chopped into pieces and deep-fried in a thin coating, looking much like a plate of calamari tentacles. The flavor was more of the crunchy coating than crab. It was served with a small dish of ponzu, a tart/tangy citrus-based sauce.
Mrs. Gourmet was the big winner on the appetizer front with her Salmon Avocado Salad ($12). Matchsticks of avocado, cucumber and crab were sandwiched between two thin slices of raw salmon. With a light sprinkle of flying-fish roe, it made a wonderfully fresh, delicious and attractive dish.
Speaking of attractive dishes, Mrs. G’s entree was a sight to behold. The Sushi & Sashimi Combo ($31 for one person, $52 for two, $72 for three) is a chef’s-choice dish, and the chef chose well with this colorful combination. Plated on a handsome blue platter, the selections included tuna, salmon, prawn and several other fishes, in both sushi (with rice) and sashimi (no rice) forms.
I decided on the Makimono Regular combination ($21), which featured a selection of three maki rolls, each in six pieces. Maki is filling and sushi rice rolled in a seaweed wrapper. My three rolls were tekka (tuna), California (avocado, cucumber and faux crab) and Una Avo (eel and avocado). Each of the three varieties was flavorful on its own; the Una Avo came topped with a thick, sweet soy-based sauce sometimes referred to as eel sauce. Wasabi, sweet ginger and soy sauce were handy to perk up the flavors even more.
We also ordered an appetizer bowl of edamame ($7), which we kept handy throughout the meal. The fresh, slightly crunchy beans that we slid from the lightly salted boiled pods made for a nice break from the fish and rice; we returned to them often.
Our server was unfailingly polite and there was no delay in the arrival of our dishes, although at the end of our meal, the service was a bit too efficient. Just as Mrs. G and I started talking about what we wanted to try for dessert (the Green Tea Tiramisu sounded good), our server presented our final bill. We could have asked her to take it back and bring us dessert, but we decided it wasn’t worth the bother.
We enjoyed the food, the presentation and the atmosphere on the sushi side, and if the guests at the hibachi tables were any indication, the chefs over there put on a great show as well.
As the holidays approach, Takumi would make a good stop for a bite while Christmas shopping along Nashua’s busy DW Highway.