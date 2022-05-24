We weren’t planning on going to Casey Magee’s when we left the house, but we’re glad we ended up there.
We were originally headed for a brewpub in Londonderry on a hot Saturday afternoon, but when we got there, the place was mobbed, and we figured we’d be in for a long wait for a place to sit, never mind the wait for food. So we decided to bail on that plan, and, in our typical style (OK, my typical style), we drove around for what Mrs. Gourmet would say was forever before we ended up in Nashua and discovered Casey Magee’s.
While Casey Magee’s calls itself an Irish pub, it doesn’t get carried away to recreate the atmosphere. The decor is as much sports bar as Irish pub, with photos of old sports stars along one wall and plenty of TVs viewable from everywhere.
Tucked just off Main Street, Casey’s has a very comfortable pub feel with high-top tables arranged in an L around a horseshoe shaped bar. The stage for live music, which is served up several nights a week, is at the back of the room at the far end of the L.
The primary nods to Irish pubhood come at the bar (Guinness and 20 Irish whiskeys) and with a few dishes on the food menu. We liked the variety, and the fact that while there was corned beef in evidence in several dishes, it was more of the deli nature than the “traditional” boiled with cabbage variety.
We decided to start by sharing the Fish Tacos ($10) from the appetizer menu. These had a great mix of flavors and textures, from the batter-fried chunks of haddock to the Cajun cole slaw to the citrus sour cream drizzled over the top. The two tacos were wrapped in what the menu said were flour tortillas, but their grainy texture made us think more of white corn flour.
I don’t usually go for big burgers, especially if they’re called “fatty,” but the Fatty Magee ($16) seemed to be my best bet for a nice, filling entree without duplicating Mrs. G’s order. The Fatty was more “hefty” than “fatty”: a hand-formed, smash-style patty (grilled medium-well as requested) with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun, with three fried onion rings skewered to the top by a steak knife. (The knife did come in handy, since I decided the easiest way to handle this burger was by cutting it in half.)
Mrs. G went with Casey’s “Signature Item,” Traditional Fish & Chips ($17). The huge filet of haddock was lightly battered and perfectly fried and Mrs. G loved it, but she was even more pleased with the fries — seasoned just right and crispy from start to finish, even buried under a big hunk of fish.
The place was fairly empty when we arrived, but as we enjoyed our meals and a couple of pints of Cone Head IPA (from a lineup of 12 beers on tap), it got busier, and by the time the music started at 8, it was hopping.
Casey’s also has a lineup of flatbreads, and we ordered one to take home. Even the next day, the Cork City flatbread ($12) was a big winner, with a complex mix of flavors thanks to the combination of corned beef, sauerkraut, scallions, mozzarella, and a creamy ranch/horseradish sauce.
We weren’t sure what to expect when we wandered in to Casey Magee’s, but we are sold. Prices are reasonable, the atmosphere is great, and the food is simple but very good.
Mrs. G and I don’t get to get out much aside from our review trips, but we’re already making plans for another visit.