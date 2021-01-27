We’re always happy to listen when someone wants to suggest a restaurant for us to review. And so it was on the recommendation of one of Mrs. Gourmet’s coworkers that we found ourselves at Hampton Beach on the coldest, windiest day of the year to check out The Goat.
At the corner of L Street and Ashworth Avenue, The Goat isn’t much to look at. (Then again, it’s kind of a spectacle.) It’s sided in different places with weathered red barn wood, corrugated metal and faux stone. There’s a plexiglass-enclosed (for the winter) patio area and an open deck on the second floor (which was unoccupied on the frigid but sunny afternoon we visited.) It’s a pretty ramshackle-looking place, no doubt intentionally so.
Inside the plexiglass patio, we found the entrance (which looked like part of the faux-stone wall) and stepped into a busy, loud and dark — really dark, compared to the bright sunshine outside — windowless room. It took a few seconds for our eyes to adjust before we realized that there was a hostess station just inside the door, with a hostess standing there welcoming us.
There’s a central bar, tables around the perimeter and TVs mounted low — the ceiling is low — on the walls. The overhead lighting is kept to a minimum, and most of the ambient light in the room comes from the bar. Country music is on the sound system, and autographed dollar bills cover the walls (and most of the ceiling, too).
Anyway, we didn’t come here for decorating ideas, we came here for the food. Burgers are The Goat’s specialty, and there are 19 varieties on the menu (plus a build-your-own and weekly specials). There are also a dozen appetizers, a half-dozen sandwiches and five entrees, all with an emphasis on pub-style comfort food.
Her friend recommended The Goat for its burgers, but Mrs. G went rogue and chose the steak and cheese sub ($14.66). The thing was massive — at least a foot long, loaded with meat and cheese (your choice, she picked cheddar). She ordered it with peppers, onions and mushrooms, and it turned out to be such a big sandwich that she immediately knew she would be bringing half home. She also ordered sweet potato waffle fries as her side (for an upcharge of $2.73), and got a huge pile that also made the trip home.
One of us had to choose a burger, so I picked the Goat-EO ($11.92) from the weekly specials. This mile-high burger featured a beef patty, fried jalapeno slices, onion rings, pepper jack cheese, “spicy BBQ” sauce, lettuce and tomato. There was so much going on, it was hard to taste the burger itself, but when I did, it was nicely charred and perfectly cooked. (You can choose “pink” or “no pink,” and I went with the latter.)
The extras sounded spicier than they actually were, and they made for a tasty combination that took some squeezing to get it into a manageable size for eating.
I chose cole slaw as my side, which was fresh, lightly dressed and, like everything else at The Goat, plentiful.
We also ordered an appetizer of fried pickles ($9.17), which was served with our sandwiches. It was a heaping pile of tangy, lightly breaded and perfectly cooked dill pickle slices — far bigger than two people could manage, even without other courses.
Two days later we were still working through them at home, with the assistance of our air fryer to crisp them back up.
The Goat has a second location in downtown Portsmouth, but we doubt it’s got quite the same ambience as the original on Hampton Beach. (There’s also one “coming soon” to downtown Manchester, according to the website.)
The Goat was quite an experience. There was a ton of well-prepared food, friendly service and a unique environment.
The space is fairly confined, so if you’re hesitant about crowds these days, you may want to wait until COVID is in the rear-view mirror (or until outdoor dining becomes comfortable again).
But if you’re a fan of casual bars, country music and good burgers, The Goat is worth checking out.