The siren call of “Southern Fried Chicken Tuesday” had us hotfooting it to Hagan’s Grill on Hampton’s High Street recently.
Away from the bustle of the beach, Hagan’s is three restaurants in one — a bar with a relaxed vibe; a casual, high-topped dining area; and a quieter room with tables for two and four. The two of us chose the more traditional seating space and our server turned down the music without being asked.
The soundtrack was definitely baby boomer, and we noted that a 1972 song by the soft rock group Bread was playing as we asked for a basket of the restaurant’s focaccia ($3).
The tender and crusty bread arrived warm, with butter on the side. We munched on it as we sipped our drinks. My dining companion ordered a Vermont-based von Trapp Brewery pilsner draft ($9) and I went for the hot and dirty vodka martini ($12).
The server, who seemed to be everywhere at once, told me the bar was out of jalapenos and had substituted pepperoncini juice instead. The drink wasn’t quite as spicy hot as I like, but the Tuscan pepper flavor went well with the Italian bread.
We’d decided on the Southern Fried Chicken special ($24), but spent some time choosing an appetizer. My partner gravitated toward the lamb lollipops ($21) because we never cook lamb at home. Hagan’s version is herb-crusted with a Cabernet demi-glace, accompanied by mint jelly. The chestnut gnocchi ($16) with wild mushrooms, fontina and cream were also appealing.
Then there were the mussels ($17) with saffron and chorizo in a garlic/white wine preparation.
The appetizer special that evening was short rib spring rolls ($15) and when our server used the words “steak and cheese,” that was enough for us.
The spring rolls’ rice wrappers — the chef’s wife is gluten-free, and there are plenty of gluten-free choices on the menu — were delightfully crunchy and packed with braised meat
Once we’d wolfed down the rolls, our attention turned to the crab cakes ($17) appetizer we’d ordered.
Growing up not far from the Chesapeake Bay, crab cakes (usually made with Old Bay seasoning) were a staple warm-weather treat. We have high expectations for this dish, which means we are frequently disappointed. This was not the case at Hogan’s.
The two cakes were a generous size and served with micro greens. They had just enough filler to bind together the sumptuous lumps of crab meat and were beautifully browned.
The pickled onions on the plate complemented the crab’s sweetness, and went perfectly with the martini.
With the side of green goddess dressing (mayo, sour cream, chervil, chives, anchovy, tarragon, lemon juice and pepper), this app was almost a meal in itself.
Hagan’s seems to subscribe to “less is more” when it comes to main courses. There were eight choices on the menu, ranging from duck breast ($39) to Shrimp Fra Diavolo ($33) to Chicken Cordon Bleu ($23). All come with a veggie or pasta accompaniment.
My dining partner had thought the Southern Fried Chicken might be bone-in, but was pleasantly surprised by how juicy the boneless breast turned out to be.
“It’s tender with a good crunch,” he said.
The cutlet was perched atop lusciously lumpy mashed potatoes and a base of grilled asparagus spears. Draped over all this was a rich milk gravy larded with bits of sausage and ground veal.
Need I say more?
Dora Hand has owned Hagan’s for 16 years. She had nearly completed a major expansion and restoration of the space when the COVID shutdown came in March 2020. A loyal hometown crowd kept Hagan’s going. We’re glad it did.
Hagan’s Grill 6 High St., Hampton; 603-926-5668, hagansgrill.com Cuisine: Casual bistro and fine dining. Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m. Pricing: Appetizers, $15 to $21; main dishes, $23-$39.