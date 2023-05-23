Crab cakes

The siren call of “Southern Fried Chicken Tuesday” had us hotfooting it to Hagan’s Grill on Hampton’s High Street recently.

Away from the bustle of the beach, Hagan’s is three restaurants in one — a bar with a relaxed vibe; a casual, high-topped dining area; and a quieter room with tables for two and four. The two of us chose the more traditional seating space and our server turned down the music without being asked.