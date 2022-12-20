When is the best time for three non-soccer fans to check out a new restaurant that’s located in a huge soccer complex? How about on a Saturday afternoon during World Cup when the soccer complex is hosting a weekend tournament that apparently involves about a thousand youth soccer teams?
Unaware to that point that the 101 Grille is located inside the Seacoast United Sports Complex in Epping, Friend 1 arrived to find a huge parking lot teeming with cars, kids and bundled-up parents. “This place is a zoo,” she texted us.
Friend 2 and I had picked the location, so we smiled when we saw the text. But we were still a bit surprised when we arrived and saw how busy the place was. We found ourselves worrying that we wouldn’t be able to get a table.
While the soccer fields were hopping, lunchtime business was just starting to pick up at the 101 Grille, located upstairs in the big blue field house. When we stepped in, the hostess offered us our choice of tables — indoors or outside, on the balcony overlooking the fields. We picked an indoor window table, glad we didn’t have to sit outside and eat with chattering teeth while watching youth soccer.
The 101 Grille has a concise pub-style menu featuring a handful each of appetizers, salads, flatbread pizzas, sandwiches and burgers, befitting a place where most of the customers probably have come for soccer rather than dining, but with an upscale flair courtesy of executive chef Frank Barrese.
We started with a couple of shareable appetizers.
The Spicy Pork and Ricotta Meatballs ($11.50) surpassed expectations. Forget about the slow-cooker meatballs you’ve suffered through at some parties; these are the real deal, with complex flavors thanks to crushed chiles, basil and just the right amount of Grana Padano cheese. The grilled bread that came alongside was welcome for soaking up as much of the savory sauce as possible.
We weren’t quite of one mind about the Totchos ($14). An aptly named take on nachos based on Tater Tots, this dish was a guilty pleasure — if you don’t mind making a mess and having your Tots quickly go soggy thanks to a creamy cheese sauce bursting with bacon, pico de gallo, scallions and cotija cheese. “Almost too much going on here,” said Friend 2, which was true, but that didn’t stop us from requesting spoons to make sure we didn’t let anything go to waste.
Friend 1 describes her lunch choice: “Instead of a hamburger (there are three choices, and all looked tasty), I went with the Bahn Mi hot dog. Partly because I wanted to break out of my mustard-only hot dog habit. The four-ounce Kayem dog was nicely grilled, presented on a toasted bun with pickled veggies — in this case carrots and red peppers — and chili lime mayo. A topping of cilantro added to the freshness and zing of this surprising sandwich.”
And now here’s Friend 2: “It was difficult to decide what to have for lunch given the variety of items on the menu. Should I have a ‘handheld’ (aka burgers and sandwiches) or a flatbread? The 101 Flatbread ($11) won out because of the list of creative toppings. The perfectly cooked — crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside —flatbread was topped with North Country Smokehouse bacon, roasted garlic ricotta, caramelized onions, smoked bread crumbs and Grana Padano and yes, more Tater Tots.
“While the dish isn’t the most Instagram worthy, it was flavorful and memorable. More crispy bacon or a larger bread crumb (or Panko) would have given it the texture it needed to compete with the creamy ricotta. But that is a small criticism of a dish worth returning for.”
As for me, I chose the pulled pork sandwich ($17). A generous portion of tender pork, lubed up with mustardy Carolina gold barbecue sauce and topped with roasted peach slaw and dill pickle slices, made for a great combination of tanginess and sweetness.
After the apps and entrees, we didn’t have to think long before declining dessert. The place was filling up quickly, and we decided to call it a day.
The 101 Grille scored big points for a creative menu, great food, and friendly and attentive service. Value factor was not bad: Two appetizers, three entrees and four adult beverages came to about $90 — in line with the bills this trio typically runs up on these lunch outings.
The 101 Grille is well off the beaten path, a mile or so off Route 101’s rural Exit 6. But it’s well worth the trip to check it out — whether you’re a soccer fan or not.