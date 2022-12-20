221221-food-og-pulledpork

The 101 Grille’s pulled pork sandwich features Carolina barbecue sauce and roasted peach slaw. The Caesar side salad is offered for an upcharge over the standard fries or Tots.

When is the best time for three non-soccer fans to check out a new restaurant that’s located in a huge soccer complex? How about on a Saturday afternoon during World Cup when the soccer complex is hosting a weekend tournament that apparently involves about a thousand youth soccer teams?

Two tasty appetizers from the 101 Grille in Epping: Totchos, left, and Spicy Pork and Ricotta Meatballs.