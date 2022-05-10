SOME REVIEWERS RESIST visiting a restaurant until it’s been open at least a month, but this Our Gourmet team hit The Bench just a week after it fired up its grill.
Owner Teresa Mullane has decades of experience in the business, and it showed in the food that came out of the kitchen. She even greeted us at the door of this bright, sunny space on Route 1 in Hampton, formerly home to Fast Eddie’s.
We arrived at the witching hour of transition from breakfast to lunch. The Louisiana-inspired items on the menu are what drew us, so we made the best of both worlds by splitting a Voodoo Magic Eggs Benedict ($12.95) from the breakfast menu, then ordering two Cajun specialties from the lunch side.
Our server was friendly and still learning the dishes. When we explained that the eggs benny was going to be an appetizer, she grinned broadly and brought two plates.
It arrived smoking hot, swimming in a delicious pool of Hollandaise sauce.
“Lemony like you like,” the Primary Dining Companion (PDC) said to me.
The generous amount of Hollandaise more than covered our distribution of the dish over two plates, and for a long moment, there was no other sound than appreciative “mmms.”
“The English muffin is properly crisped and the poach is perfect,” PDC said, illustrating this by cutting a wedge of muffin, topped with egg, Andouille sausage and the sauce of the gods.
By then the PDC had ordered a fried oyster po’boy ($14.95). I asked for the Authentic N’Awlins Etouffee ($16.95).
I’ve had an etouffee obsession since a year of living in Louisiana many moons ago. We still use the recipe from the 1980 cookbook “La Meilleure de la Louisiane” signed by Jude W. Theriot, who spent years traveling all over the state in search of the best restaurants.
His version of etouffee came from Peggy Robin of Robin’s Restaurant in Henderson, La., a dish featured on the Food Network’s “Best Thing I Ever Ate.”
Etouffee means “smothered” in French, and this dish was enrobed in rich brown Creole sauce, with tri-color bell peppers, tomatoes (just enough), crawfish tail meat and tender shrimp.
A mound of Jasmine rice anchored the dish, and again, it came from the kitchen wonderfully hot. Nothing lukewarm about The Bench.
My brothers used to troll streams for crawfish and sell them as bait for a nickel apiece to local fishermen. This mini lobster-lookalike is way more than fish food — the subtlety of the flavor cannot be overestimated.
Throw in the light sweetness of shrimp anchored by gravy and oh la la.
Meanwhile, the PDC was munching away on his Po’Boy sandwich. He’d chosen fried oysters, but had the option of grilled oysters, or grilled or fried shrimp, crawfish or haddock.
Served on a delightfully crisp baguette roll moistened with soft caper butter, the seafood was dressed with sliced tomato, pickles and Cajun mayo.
It was accompanied by a bag of Zapp’s Voodoo Heat potato chips from Louisiana, and a house-made coleslaw with a frosting of tiny broccoli florets.
“A nice, chef-fy touch,” the PDC said.
If you’re not a Cajun cuisine person, there’s much more on this menu — biscuits and gravy, avocado toast, omelettes, bagels, veggie options, buttermilk pancakes and Belgian waffles. The table next to us was digging into Bananas Foster French Toast.
Lunch offerings include burgers, a Honey-Stung Fried Chicken sandwich, Rubens, chicken fingers and mac ‘n’ cheese.
I’m writing this late at night, and am so happy that I took home half of the N’Awlins Etouffee. Time for a midnight snack!