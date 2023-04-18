More than a century ago, the family of Elizabeth Montague celebrated her memory by paying for a stained glass window at St. Joseph’s Church. Her name is wrapped in a leafy brown flower over a white background, framed by light and dark blue panels, and topped with rows of golden ovals.
The window lets the sunlight shine into the former Epping parish, catty- cornered from a similar pane labeled “Gift of Frank Govin” toward the back of the space.
The Montagues and the Govins were likely among the Irish families who attended the church, built in 1895-1896 and established as a parish in 1898.
St. Joseph Parish moved out to a new home on Route 27 in 1990, and since 2008, the former church on Main Street has served as a 200-seat bar and grill. The Montague and Govin stained glass panes decorated our corner booth at Holy Grail Food & Spirits during a recent Sunday visit.
While the Holy Grail is playful on its menu about the building’s former use — choose from “sanctified salads,” “virtuous soups” and “ordained burgers” — there’s something sacred about dining in a space that once served as a community meeting place for new immigrants.
OK, maybe not so much when you lift the cover of the old baptismal font by the hostess station to grab a couple of wintergreen hard mint candies. We can write that off as a bit of Irish humor from David and Maureen Kennedy, who reportedly spent two years renovating the building.
Maureen Kennedy’s family is from County Galway, Ireland, according to the restaurant’s website. “The ‘Cottage Room’ resembles the home of Maureen’s grandparents in Rosmuc, Derryrush, Connemara, located down the road from the home of James Joyce, the famous Irish author and poet.”
During our early dinner, we were thankful to be sitting in a tavern rather than a church when a member of our dining party spent a good five minutes crying her lungs out. It’s tough to be a 3-year-old, especially when you fall asleep in one location and wake up miles away in another.
But it wouldn’t be long before she and her older sister were each dining on an Asher’s Hot Dog dinner ($7.95) from the Wee Ones part of the menu. Comes with fries and a fountain drink, of course.
Their dad gave a big thumbs up to his 1/2-pound Angus Burger ($13.95) from the adult menu, pairing it with a Fiddlehead IPA ($7.50).
The rest of us — my regular (and always lovely) dining companion and my daughter-in-law — chose Irish fare. But first we started with an order for the table of the Irish Nachos ($14.95), which my wife and I had enjoyed on a previous visit.
They were as wonderful as we remembered, though they are “nachos” in name only, more like a variation of potato skin appetizers that once were so popular. Thick-sliced fried potatoes are topped with corned beef, bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions served with sweet pepper sour cream.
My wife also revisited one of our previous favorites: Shepherd’s Pie ($14.95). The Holy Grail version features ground lamb and beef with carrots, celery, corn and onions in a burgundy and tomato stock, topped with mashed potatoes and a parmesan crust. It’s a creamy, savory dish and great for sharing if you can barter for a few spoonsful.
In return, I offered my dining company about a quarter of my Reuben ($12.95). It features thinly sliced house-cooked corned beef, grilled marble rye, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. I paired mine with a Holy Grail Ale ($7.50).
My daughter-in-law, who ordered the same sandwich and is a longtime connoisseur of Reubens, pronounced it one of the best she’s had. Like me, she substituted the fries for something a bit healthier, going with a small Caesar salad for an extra $1.95. (There was no upcharge for my green beans.)
We were all too stuffed for dessert — except our granddaughters. They each had a small bowl of ice cream. No more tears were shed.