HOT LOBSTER ROLLS aren’t the rule in New Hampshire. But Sylvia Cheever may be changing that.
The co-owner of the Rye Harbor Lobster Pound and the Hungry Lobster in Rye mingles melted butter and a velvet touch of sherry to create a mind-expanding version of this New England classic.
In fact, this Our Gourmet team member may never go back to the cold lobster roll. Both sandwiches were sampled in two recent visits to the Hungry Lobster, a year-round restaurant that Cheever opened on Washington Road in March 2022.
Cheever’s family has a long history in the lobster business. Her parents, Itsuko and Nathan Hanscom, founded the Rye Harbor Lobster Pound in 1996. It’s one of a string of whale watch and fishermen’s shacks along the entrance to the harbor from Route 1A.
The lobster pound became known for its lobster rolls, chowder and lobster bisque.
When the pandemic brought a surge of takeout/outside dining customers, New Hampshire Director of Ports and Harbors Geno Marconi cited concerns about an increase in traffic at the harbor and rescinded the family’s right to sell food.
Cheever, who now runs the business with her father, created an online petition in 2021 that was signed by thousands and got the attention of Gov. Chris Sununu. He supported the business being granted a waiver to sell its lobster rolls and chowder.
When Sylvia opened the Hungry Lobster last year, she added a full line of breakfast and luncheon sandwiches, plus a bakery case featuring deluxe cupcakes and cookies.
But back to the lobster rolls.
Our first visit was with a friend. Before digging into her cold lobster roll ($29 for full size) she admitted that she preferred MAYO ONLY as the dressing.
The roll arrived overflowing with lobster tail and claw meat. The Hungry Lobster dresses it in mayo, lemon and celery. The dressing wasn’t exactly to our friend’s taste — it was on sweet side — but she agreed the lobster was tasty and superbly fresh.
I ordered an Italian Stallion sub ($10.99), which was so packed with meat and cheese that I had to take half home. The mortadella, capicola, salami, ham and provolone were spiced up with hots and Italian dressing. Perfetto.
While waiting for our order, we heard one of the counter helpers call out — “We’re out of roast beef!”
I could see why. The Holy Cow roast beef on sourdough ($10.99, dressed with horseradish, caper sauce and arugula) had just passed by our table, and it was ENORMOUS.
On the next visit, the goal was to sample the hot lobster roll. The finger-roll size ($12) was just right for me — it had a hearty handful of lobster.
The Hungry Lobster menu describes this as “Lazy Man’s Lobster in a bun,” and that is spot on. The butter and sherry sauce drenching the meat was sweet and salty and soaked into the soft bun.
This same lobster is used to crown the restaurant’s “fluffy chowder.”
An 8-ounce bowl ($9) of the creamy clam chowder topped with butter-sherry lobster made it clear why it is an award winner at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival.
The next trip to the restaurant will be for a breakfast sandwich or the Lobster Bennie — a croissant topped with an over-easy egg, lobster and lobster bisque.
The Hungry Lobster is on the way to the Rye beaches and does a brisk takeout business. At the Rye Harbor Lobster Pound, customers have access to two free 30-minute parking spaces and picnic tables.
The Hungry Lobster 919 Washington Road, Rye, 603-379-2914 Cuisine: Lobster rolls, chowder, sandwiches. Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pricing: Breakfast sandwiches, $5.99-$9.99; lobster rolls, $12 and $29; lunch sandwiches, $5.99-$11.99; chowder and bisque, $5-$18.
Scores for the Hungry Lobster Atmosphere: 17/20 Menu: 18/20 Food: 19/20 Service: 17/20 Value: 17/20 Total: 88/100