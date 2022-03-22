We weren’t going to miss out on another one.
When a colleague mentioned a new Indian restaurant in downtown Nashua, I said I had noticed a new sign over a storefront that has been home to at least two other restaurants in the last 10 years.
We had had good intentions to check out both the Vietnam Noodle House and, more recently, Rhum Bar, but we never got to either one.
To avoid another unfortunate miss, Mrs. Gourmet and I made a snap decision to visit the newest occupant of 138 Main St.
That new sign we had noticed has guitars beside the Raga name, so until we did a little research and found the menu online, we weren’t sure whether it was more bar or restaurant. Well, there is a bar, and there is live music several nights a week, but Raga is definitely a restaurant.
Inside, it’s an attractive contemporary space, with Edison-style lights forming a constellation against the black ceiling. Black swatches of cloth hang like sails, looking cool and absorbing sound. While some Indian restaurants are heavily decorated, Raga is understated and stylish.
The menu, which fills only one side of a legal-size page, features a half-dozen entrees based on familiar Indian dishes, a similar number of appetizers and a handful of sandwiches and desserts.
Mrs. G and I had checked out the menu in advance, so we had a pretty good idea of what we would order. We started with two appetizers.
Rajasthani Kachori ($8) is a serving of three deep-fried balls of ground moong dal (a lentil) and spices, served with a long fried green chile alongside and mint cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney for dipping. While the menu refers to them as spicy, they were fairly mild; the tamarind chutney was our dip of choice to liven things up.
We also ordered Goan Coconut Shrimp ($10). We didn’t detect a big difference between this version (named for Goa, a state on India’s west coast) and the coconut shrimp we’ve had elsewhere. They were served with a sweet chili dipping sauce, and while the panko crust seemed a bit crunchier than necessary, with just a hint of coconut, the shrimp themselves were perfectly cooked.
For my main dish, I ordered Tikka Masala ($14) with chicken, and was immediately struck by the classic aroma of Indian spices. Those flavors blended perfectly with the tomato in the sweet, creamy sauce, which came forward as I enjoyed the dish.
Mrs. G ordered Korma Masala ($14) with chicken. Since she was dealing with a head cold over the weekend, she wasn’t able to offer much of a description of the flavors (and I wasn’t going to sample this time), so I’ll just quote from the menu, which lists a “rich seasoned sauce thickened with nuts, yougurt and coconut.”
All entrees come with basmati rice, and all but one are offered with a choice of chicken, shrimp or paneer (a mild pressed-curd cheese).
We also tried one of the two desserts on the menu: Malai Kufti ($8) is a cylindrical ice cream on a stick flavored with cardamom and nuts, served with a drizzle of chocolate syrup. It was very cold, inducing a bit of brain freeze, but it was a sweet, tasty way to end the meal.
We beat the crowd when we visited early on a Saturday evening — in fact, we were the only party in the place around 5. That can be a bit uncomfortable, but the staff didn’t hover. They were helpful and unfailingly polite.
We hope business picked up after we left. The food was very good, the value factor excellent, and Raga looks like it would be a fun place to hang out and listen to some music on a weekend night while enjoying a more casual style of Indian cuisine.