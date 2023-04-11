What makes scallops so sweet?
This was the question I asked as we dug into a seafood platter for two ($34.99) at Al’s Seafood Restaurant & Market in North Hampton.
The chemical explanation is that amino acids in the scallop convert to glucose when cooked. Our taste buds were less technical — wow!
Fortunately there were plenty of scallops on the plate for us to share, along with whole-belly clams, haddock and baby Maine shrimp.
Al’s has a huge local following. Its gravel parking lot on Route 1 is usually full when you drive by, and in the summer its outdoor tables are often packed.
We visited on a chilly early spring day, so we didn’t order from the outside window as diners normally do. The restaurant half of the building (the market occupies the other side) has open-beam construction and lots of light. After ordering just inside the front door, we chose a booth. There are also tables, including ones large enough for a family party.
One such party was sitting near the fieldstone fireplace and enjoying lobster and all the fixings, accompanied by a bottle of chilled wine served from an ice bucket on the table. My dining partner chose his usual Bud Light, but there are local brews available.
It seemed like the right day to order a large bowl of piping hot clam chowder ($8.49) and it did not disappoint. We asked if it was homemade.
“Every morning,” said our server, who wisely brought two spoons.
“It’s the kind the spoon stands up in,” my companion said, employing his own cutlery to good effect.
The clams were sweet and tender, the potatoes flavorful and the onion and celery did their duty.
We had decided on the seafood platter before arrival, but the baked stuffed jumbo shrimp ($16.99) — also sounded good. The baked dishes are topped with the restaurant’s seasoned crumbs, which are also for sale in the market (more on that later). They come with coleslaw, and a choice of fries, rice pilaf or twice-baked potato.
Two portions of Al’s coleslaw came with our meal.
“That is really good coleslaw. Why I can’t make this at home or find it in the grocery store, I don’t know,” my dining companion said.
Al’s was founded by Al Courchene in the late 1980s. He retired in 2007. For the last 16 years, Debra Boutot and Bret Taylor have owned the place.
Taylor also owns Taylor Lobster in Kittery, Maine. His family has been in the lobster business for three generations. His grandfather, Sam LaCava, started a wholesale and retail lobster business in 1945 in Portsmouth.
Though Taylor spent summers lobstering as a youth, it wasn’t until 2003 that he left his financial services job in New York City to found his own lobster company.
There are many lobster choices on the menu, and lobster is also sold in the adjoining market.
We went to the market a week later to buy some of Al’s homemade tartar sauce (excellent) and try the crab cakes ($3.99 each), which are already cooked and require only searing in a little oil or butter.
My dining partner grew up near the Chesapeake Bay, and has always loved blue crabs and crab cakes. Al’s version was savory and packed with meat.
We also bought a pint of the seafood chowder, which was every bit as delicious as the clam chowder we’d eaten in the restaurant the week before.
It was our first visit to the market, and we’ll be back.