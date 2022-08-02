Logan's Run beet salad

The roasted beet and feta salad topped with grilled chicken ($14.99) got two thumbs up at Logan’s Run in Hampton.

“Logan’s Run” was the name of a 1976 sci-fi movie whose cast included Farrah Fawcett, but the Hampton restaurant of that name is one of the most down-to-earth places where you’ll ever eat.

The Logan family sensibly separated the sports bar from the dining room, so when our party of five walked in late on a Saturday afternoon we had our choice of a buzzing, lively space (the bar) or a quieter family restaurant vibe.

