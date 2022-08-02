“Logan’s Run” was the name of a 1976 sci-fi movie whose cast included Farrah Fawcett, but the Hampton restaurant of that name is one of the most down-to-earth places where you’ll ever eat.
The Logan family sensibly separated the sports bar from the dining room, so when our party of five walked in late on a Saturday afternoon we had our choice of a buzzing, lively space (the bar) or a quieter family restaurant vibe.
Because we’re in the over-60 set, we opted for the less noisy of the two. Margaritas ($8.50), a gin and tonic ($7.50) and beers were promptly ordered, and we munched on a plentiful portion of hot, chewy mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce ($8.99) as we sized up the menu.
Our Gourmet was seriously tempted by the country fried chicken plate with mashed potatoes, gravy and a veggie ($17.99), but then someone ordered the scallop dinner (market priced at $28.99) and seafood moved to the fore. I chose the fish and chips ($15.99) and was very happy with the light, crisp battering and homemade cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Three of our more health-conscious diners chose salads, though one thoughtfully added a basket of french fries for the table ($3.99), so we forgave her.
She specified that the fries be well-done, and they were cooked perfectly. So was all the fried food that came to the table, including the onion rings accompanying the scallops.
Because we had so much to say to each other, we were a bit slow in ordering, but our server was unfazed, even as the room began to fill with people. There was a fairly lengthy discussion about the burgers, the wings, pizza, steak tips, and mac and cheese, but somehow the salads prevailed.
The french-fry/salad person was a bit overwhelmed when her Caesar with chicken arrived ($15.98), wishing she had specified the smaller version because the serving size was so generous.
My Primary Dining Companion chose Buffalo chicken to top his Caesar salad, knowing it would be safe from my picking. Yes, it’s wrong not to adore Buffalo chicken, but that’s the way it is.
A roasted beet and feta salad with grilled chicken and walnuts ($14.99) got two thumbs up, with praise for the earthy sweetness of the beets.
The conversation never flagged as we munched through all this, recalling how six months earlier, two members of our dining party had married the day after a blizzard, and we all had to shovel for hours to make it to the ceremony.
I had promised to take a pizza home for visiting family members (Meat Lover’s 16-inch, $18.99) so while we waited for it to be cooked, we settled the tab and adjourned to the outside.
It was highly entertaining to watch the summer traffic on Route 1, as well as the golfers next door stuck at the lighthouse hole at Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf.
By the time the pizza arrived (it was declared “excellent” by the waiting-at-home diners), we were planning the next dinner date with our friends — hopefully before the snow flies and we have to shovel our way out.