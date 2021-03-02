A FEW YEARS back, I was seated for lunch at MoeJoe’s Country Diner on East Industrial Drive when I was starting to think I had been stood up.
My lunch partner, who was new to town, was thinking the same thing. But only one of us was in the right place at the right time.
She was at the other MoeJoe’s on Candia Road.
The two MoeJoe’s locations are only a couple of miles apart. While they share menu items and a comfort food vibe, they have different missions and target markets.
The one-room diner is only open for breakfast and lunch and counts many workers among its customers. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week and includes a large sports bar that attracts locals. It also has a walk-up window that scoops up ice cream.
MoeJoe’s Family Restaurant at 2175 Candia Road, near the Lake Massabesic traffic circle, serves comfort food and dinner entrees with more flare than I expected, having only been familiar with the diner.
My Lovely Dining Companion and I recently visited the restaurant with a young couple and their toddler daughter. While the sports bar was moderately busy, this was a Sunday so we had one of the dining areas mostly to ourselves, a good thing to have when your party includes a 2-year-old.
The dining room was down-home and none too fancy. We felt comfortable, though we all agreed the lighting was a bit too bright. That was a help, however, when we had to fetch crayons, flash cards and other kid items our toddler dropped on the floor at regular intervals.
The menu features American and Portuguese food, including steak tips, chicken, broiled and fried seafood, burgers, sandwiches, pasta and pizza. From Sunday through Thursday, the restaurant offers several $10 dinner specials, including homemade beef lasagna.
I started with a cup of beef noodle soup ($5), one of several homemade varieties on the menu that day. It was a hearty soup with lots of thin-sliced beef and a broth that was not overly salty. One of our dining companions tried a cup of the clam chowder ($6) and gave it high marks.
For our entrees, our group was split between MoeJoe’s Portuguese items and comfort food.
My regular dining companion chose the Mediterranean Scallops ($25), which were pan-seared and tossed with sauteed red onion, baby spinach and tomatoes. (She asked them to hold the black olives). She chose mashed potatoes rather than pasta, which proved to be a great base for the dish, though it became too mushy to take home as a leftover.
I had already scouted the menu online before we arrived and I didn’t waiver from my original entree choice: Paella, a Spanish rice dish listed on the menu as “our family’s specialty.” This version of paella ($26) featured lobster tail, crab meat, chicken, shrimp, and chorico (the Portuguese version of pork chorizo sausage) tossed with rice and peas over yellow rice in a sauce that was more of a broth. “Ask for it spicier,” the menu said, and so of course, I did.
The paella arrived in a covered cast iron pot that retained its heat long after I started eating from the dish. While I polished off the lobster tail, crabmeat and shrimp easily, there was enough of the rice, sausage and chicken to feed another two people easily. The mussels in particular benefited from that spicier sauce.
Our two younger adult companions chose Chicken Parmesan ($17) and American Chop Suey ($12.) Young dad ordered his chicken parm with a side of fresh green beans instead of pasta. They came highly recommended from our waitress, and rightly so.
Young mom’s American Chop Suey was presented with points of garlic toast, and it tasted homemade, but with a slightly spicier profile. Both she and my Lovely Dining Companion added garden salads ($6) to their entrees. They were big enough to share.
Our toddler ate from her parents’ plates, and we suspect she got a share of the homemade Pumpkin Whoopie Pie ($3.95) they took home with them. Like the diner, the restaurant has a glass display of baked goods near the entrance.
MoeJoe’s Family Restaurant certainly lives up to its name. Even the dining area was equipped with big screen TVs so you’re in a sports bar no matter where you’re seated.
I’m tempted to invite my one-time MoeJoe’s Diner partner to the restaurant instead for lunch some time — I’ll have to make sure she arrives at the right place.