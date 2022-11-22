Sushi artistry

This combination of special maki rolls at Sakura in Nashua includes the Godzilla tempura roll, front, and the BMW roll.

The last time Mrs. Gourmet and I dined out, we were in south Nashua checking out Takumi, a nice Japanese hibachi/sushi restaurant on Daniel Webster Highway. In our exhaustive post-dinner research, I discovered that there was another sushi/hibachi restaurant practically across the street.

Never one to pass up an easy decision, I alerted Mrs. G that we needed to hit Sakura Asian Bistro next, to see if one of these neighboring restaurants had an advantage over the other.

Sakura's Maki Combo

Sakura’s Maki Combo features, from left, tuna, salmon and California roll.