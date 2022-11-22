The last time Mrs. Gourmet and I dined out, we were in south Nashua checking out Takumi, a nice Japanese hibachi/sushi restaurant on Daniel Webster Highway. In our exhaustive post-dinner research, I discovered that there was another sushi/hibachi restaurant practically across the street.
Never one to pass up an easy decision, I alerted Mrs. G that we needed to hit Sakura Asian Bistro next, to see if one of these neighboring restaurants had an advantage over the other.
When I invited our son to join us, he said he had been to Sakura, and he and his friends thought it might be one of the best sushi destinations in Nashua. We took that unsolicited testimonial as a sign that we would be in for a good experience.
Unlike the freestanding Takumi, Sakura is located in a strip mall, so the look, from the outside at least, is a bit more generic. Inside, stacked stone veneer lines the walls of the lobby and much of the dining room, to striking effect. There’s enough Japanese decoration to make a statement without going overboard.
As you enter the front door, the bar is to the far right, booths and tables are straight ahead, with the sushi counter at the left. The hibachi grill tables are in the back of the restaurant. There’s really no separation between the dining spaces, and, as was the case with Takumi, when the hibachi chefs start their show, the noise level in the restaurant gets noticeably louder.
In addition to sushi and hibachi, Sakura also offers a selection of teriyaki and tempura entrees as well as Chinese and other Asian dishes. We mixed it up a bit as we ordered what our son, once a teenaged bottomless pit, said was “enough food for a village.”
We started with a round of appetizers: Mrs. G said the hot and sour soup ($3.50) might have been the best she had ever had. The edamame ($6) struck me as slightly over-salted as we scraped the green soy beans out of their steamed pods. The steamed shrimp shumai ($7) were predictably delicate and tasty bites. And the crab rangoons ($9) got thumbs up from the two diners who are rangoonophiles.
For our entrees, we ordered a total of four sushi dishes.
The boy’s order — two from the “special rolls” menu — was easily the most attractive.
The BMW maki roll ($15), with crunchy crabmeat inside the maki roll, blanketed with two types of tuna and topped with tobiko (a fish roe sauce) and a “chef’s special” sauce, was sushi-chef artistry. But its neighbor on the platter, the Godzilla roll, was even more spectacular.
The Godzilla is a tempura-style maki roll (lightly breaded and fried), with salmon, tuna, crabmeat and cucumber, topped with tobiko, scallions and more of the chef’s special sauce.
Mrs. G. ordered the Angela Baby ($15), which featured tuna and cucumber, topped with salmon, eel, yellowtail, crunch and that ubiquitous chef’s sauce. She said the combination hit just the right blend of freshness and fishiness.
My Maki Combo ($18) featuring tuna, salmon and California maki rolls, was beautifully presented and tasted great, but after seeing the other dishes, I regretted not going with something more adventurous. (A plus was the choice of soup that accompanied the sushi bar entree dishes. I choice miso, and enjoyed the briny flavor that reminded me a bit of clam broth.)
As if all that weren’t enough, we also ordered a crispy pad Thai with chicken ($14). If we were compiling a list of Asian comfort foods, pad Thai would be on it. Sakura’s version was good, though the noodles didn’t have as much crunch as other versions we’ve tried.
Service was friendly and prompt — John was patient as we hemmed and hawed over our menu selections, and our orders arrived surprisingly quickly.
Value factor is good, though at sushi places, like most small-plate restaurants, it’s easy to run up a large tab fairly quickly. Our check, for three people with a couple of beers, came to $128.
So who wins this battle of rival Japanese restaurants? We give Sakura a slight edge, thanks to a broader menu. But there’s no reason you shouldn’t try both. We’re glad we did.