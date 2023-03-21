After years of loving breakfast and brunch at the Big Bean in downtown Newmarket, we recently headed over for some after-dark dining.
Our server kindly provided us with a pair of readers so we could make out the menu when the lights went down.
Over a quarter-century the restaurant (now known as the Big Bean Kitchen and Bar) has developed a homey patina highlighted by local art on brick walls, a huge coffee mug collection and chalkboards filled with colorful descriptions of food and drink.
When Jon and Arley Wells bought the place in 2017, they kept the pub-like ambience, eventually adding a full bar.
We arrived for happy hour (3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday) and took advantage of the half-price tacos and flatbread specials with our drinks — a Smoked Out Bloody Mary was my choice. The black pepper rim on the glass and three blue cheese-stuffed olives set off the savory and spicy beverage.
My partner ordered his usual Bud Light, but there are plenty of other beers on offer, including four rotating taps.
Tacos are one of his favorites, and the chorizo, steak, pork and classic versions all held their appeal. He decided on the shaved steak in a grilled corn tortilla (soft flour is also available).
“Wow, are they stuffed,” he said when the two tacos arrived alongside homemade chips and salsa.
The tacos were topped with a drizzle of chipotle BBQ aioli and generous slices of avocado. The grilled meat was not overly seasoned and complemented the black beans, red onions, cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce inside the crunchy shells.
I gravitated to the flatbreads, my curiosity piqued by The Pledge — fried chicken, bacon and ranch with cheese and homemade red sauce.
Like the tacos, it was garnished with exquisitely ripe avocado.
“How did they get all of the avocados to be perfectly ripe at the same time,” my dining companion asked.
A question for the ages.
Because we were ordering an entree, I allowed myself only two pieces of the flatbread, though all four of the avocado wedges on the pizza were consumed. Wonderful.
The tenders, half-pound burgers, steak tips, quesadillas and Cajun shrimp all called out to us, but in the end, macaroni and cheese prevailed.
The Buff Mac featured pasta enfolded in creamy cheese with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and scallions. Topped with grilled buffalo chicken, it had heat and heft. The cavatappi (Italian for “corkscrew”) noodles seemed to hold onto the sauce in a way that elbows could never manage.
The Wells came into the restaurant as we ate, bringing with them a youngster who appeared to be doing her homework while eating a piece of the Bean’s signature peanut butter pie.
The Big Bean Kitchen & Bar recently announced a new location opening in Exeter at the former Tavern at River’s Edge on Water Street. And in 2019 the Wells launched a Big Bean at Durham’s Jenkins Court.
I recently breakfasted with a friend at the Durham Bean, trying out one of my all-time favorites — the Irish Benny. The corned beef hash is great, but it’s the biscuit under the hash, poached eggs and Hollandaise that always tips the scales. The Bean does great biscuits.
Our son’s standing order at the Bean is another eggs Benedict — The Smurfette. It’s made with homemade basil pesto, tomato and veggie sausage atop an English muffin, with plenty of Hollandaise on the poached eggs.
The Durham Big Bean serves breakfast and lunch, Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Wells hope to have the Exeter location open by late May/early June.
Big Bean Kitchen and Bar 118 Main St., Newmarket; 603-659-8600, thebigbeancafe.com. Cuisine: American comfort food with a gourmet twist. Hours: Sunday-Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. (bar open until 10 p.m.) Pricing: Breakfast and lunch, $7-$15.50; dinner $10-$27.
Scores for Big Bean Kitchen and Bar Atmosphere: 17/20 Menu: 19/20 Food: 19/20 Service: 18/20 Value: 16/20 TOTAL: 89/100