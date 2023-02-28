Banh Mi

The Korean BBQ Beef Banh Mi sandwich ($9.25) is on crusty French bread with pickled vegetables, homemade mayo, daikon (a mild radish), cilantro and cucumber.

A steaming bowl of Drunken Noodles had just arrived at our table when the owner of Nikki’s Banh Mi in Portsmouth came over to say hello.

We asked if she was the woman in the restaurant’s mural, which also features elephants, a water buffalo, a Buddha and a Banh Mi sandwich.

Our Gourmet logo
Appetizers

Delicate in appearance, the egg rolls ($6.25) and crab Rangoon ($8.50) at Nikki’s Banh Mi in Portsmouth offer crunch and hearty fillings.
Rice noodles

Silky rice noodles, tender beef and plenty of veggies are accented by sweet, heat and vinegar flavors in the Drunken Noodles ($12.25) at Nikki’s Banh Mi in Portsmouth.