I CAN COUNT on two fingers the number of times we’ve been to brunch in the past 10 years. (I remember that last time because that was the time we watched with a mix of awe and embarrassment as our then-teenaged Bottomless Pit plowed through the fixed-price brunch buffet at a high-end country club.)
So when the opportunity to go to brunch arises, it’s kind of a special occasion — even if there’s no special occasion to celebrate.
And that’s how we approached our outing on a recent Sunday morning at the Bistro at LaBelle’s Winery in Amherst.
It was our first visit to LaBelle’s beautiful facility on a hilltop beside Route 101, overlooking its vineyards and the still-bright surrounding foliage.
Inside the building, we were seated near the bar just inside the front door, in the same high-vaulted space as the shop where LaBelle’s creative wines share the shelves with gifts and gadgets for wine lovers. It’s an attractive space — one of those commercial places we could picture ourselves living in and paying somebody else to keep clean.
One downside was that our table was in a virtual breezeway between the entrance and the patio door, so every time one of the doors opened, we were hit with a chilly wind. (We should have asked for a different table, but we tend to suffer in silence.)
LaBelle’s offers a limited menu of weekend brunch dishes (there are five on the October menu), but not to worry — the full regular menu is also available at brunch.
The appetizers include a couple of items that change daily, and the selections on the day we were there seemed perfect for a cool fall Sunday.
My Roasted Mushroom soup ($5 cup/$8 bowl) was a coarse puree of mushrooms in a mild broth — no cream here — garnished with sliced mushrooms and chopped scallions. The scallions infused a noticeable onion flavor into my cup-sized serving.
The Chef Choice Hummus ($13) was a combination of apple and pumpkin, with tahini and a touch of red pepper. More sweet than savory, it was served with veggie crudite and points of pita bread, whose saltiness was a welcome counterpoint to the sweetness of the apples.
We both turned to the brunch menu for our entrees.
Mrs. G’s B&L Burger ($18) was a hearty combination of breakfast and lunch elements (which I’m betting is what B&L stands for).
Think cheddar cheeseburger with sausage and a fried egg on French-toast brioche bun. Maple aioli took the place of maple syrup, which clearly would have been just too much. It looked like a sandwich, but Mrs. G knew better than to try to eat it out of hand, turning immediately to her knife and fork to attack it without making a mess.
On the side was a basket of fries dressed with truffle salt and shaved Parmesan. It was a substantial dish, so much so that Mrs. G had to have half of it boxed up to take home, where she enjoyed the combination of breakfast and lunch for dinner.
Since Mrs. G poached the entree I was originally planning to order, I had to go with my second choice, the Lobster Hash ($28). Big sacrifice, I know, but that’s what I do.
This was a generous bowl filled with big chunks of lobster claw meat and cubes of potato, carrot, onion and maybe even parsnips, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise.
It was a rich and decadent dish, but it wasn’t perfect: There had been a delay in the arrival of our meals, and I think the hash must have been ready before Mrs. G’s burger; the hollandaise had started to sheen over and the poached eggs were a bit more fully cooked than I (and probably the chef) would like.
Brunch, like any meal at LaBelle’s, isn’t an inexpensive proposition. For two appetizers, two brunch entrees and one bloody mary (a good one, made with LaBelle’s own jalapeno wine, $14), our tab came to about $90.
But it was a special way to start a beautiful fall afternoon, and a nice memory to hold onto until our next brunch outing, which, with our track record, should be in about 2030.