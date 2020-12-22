CHINESE TAKEOUT on Christmas Day is a tradition in Our Gourmet’s house.
After a fried oyster breakfast and the opening of gifts, exhaustion sets in and naps follow. Then it’s time for takeout. OG and the Primary Dining Companion (PDC) decided to do a little advance planning this year, scouting out restaurants we’ve heard good things about, but haven’t tried.
The Ocean Wok in Hampton Beach falls into this category.
It’s on Ocean Boulevard, just before the bridge into Seabrook as you head south on Route 1A. The exterior is modest, but the menu reflects its location, offering such seafood specialties as General Gau’s Haddock and Crispy Walnut Shrimps or Coconut Shrimps.
All the classics are on the menu, including three-course luncheon specials for a reasonable price.
The Ocean Wok has switched to takeout-only, thanks to COVID-19, and it was doing a brisk trade on the rainy Saturday on which we placed our order.
The person who answered the phone was super-friendly and patient, asking us our three choices of seven items available with the Hot Appetizer Sampler ($11.95). We decided to go for the basics — a restaurant’s handling of the simple things can be very revealing of its culinary arc — and ordered egg rolls (2), crab rangoons (4) and chicken fingers (6).
Dear reader, I confess the hot appetizers did not make it all the way home. There’s nothing like eating a crisp and tender chicken finger while enjoying an ocean view. OG was very careful to make sure PDC kept at least one hand on the wheel, with napkins at the ready in case of a crab rangoon malfunction.
The rangoons were the best of the bunch. The fried wonton wrapper was flaky, the cream cheese and scallion filling light and savory.
The egg roll was low-key, which meant you could taste all the ingredients. The shredded cabbage and chopped pork were fresh. The oil was fresh as well, which is essential for good deep-fried food.
For the purpose of picture-taking, we plated the food once we got back to the ranch.
There was some debate on how to present OG’s General Gau’s Haddock ($16.95), a locally caught, fried filet that stretched across the plate invitingly. With or without the “tangy sauce with scorched red peppers”?
OG didn’t want the dish to become soggy during the photo shoot, but agreed it looked a lot better with a swirl of the sauce.
PDC had picked Orange Flavored Steak ($16), a Hunan dish of beef lightly battered and fried and served in a spicy citrus sauce. The menu indicated the dish was hot, but PDC does not leave that to chance and asked for a side of hot chili oil.
Both fried dishes suffered a bit texture-wise because of the duration of the drive home, but again, the flavors were simple and clear, the ingredients fresh and the preparation perfect.
The entrees come with white rice, and in addition we ordered the House Fried Rice ($10.50), which was a bit bland, though it was topped with one large, lovely shrimp. OG snagged the shrimp, claiming it went better with the haddock.
We agreed the Ocean Wok is a Christmas contender, and are considering its Peking Duck, something OG has never been willing to make at home.
Described on the menu as “crispy, roasted succulent duckling served with scallion and hoisin sauce with Mandarin pancakes,” it is offered in half ($19.95) and whole ($39.95) portions.
Wishing you a Merry Christmas, no matter what your holiday meal tradition.