There was less than a week left in a strange, boring-not-boring summer when Mrs. Gourmet and I decided it was time to finally get at least a look at Lake Winnipesaukee before the leaf-peepers started clogging the highways.
Before we hit the road, we did our usual exhaustive research to find a restaurant that we could visit on our road trip and found Lyons Den, which caught our eye with a great location and an enticing menu.
Lyons Den is just off Route 11, on a rise overlooking the Gilford town docks and the New Hampshire Marine Patrol’s rather impressive headquarters building at Glendale.
From the picture windows lining the nicely appointed, white-linen dining room, the view of the docks and Lake Winnipesaukee stretching out beyond is impressive.
Because it was a beautiful Saturday afternoon, Mrs. G and I wanted to eat outside. There’s only a handful of tables placed around the fairly compact property — three at the far end of the parking lot, with a view of the lake, and three or four more around the front door. Unfortunately, we were seated at one of the front-door tables, which placed us beside the street, rather than overlooking the water. (That actually worked out well, because our table was in the sun and a cool breeze kicked up while we were eating.)
As I said, the menu was enticing, but it’s also a little old-fashioned — the kind of comfortable fine dining you might have experienced with mom and dad a generation ago.
The appetizer menu includes classics like stuffed mushrooms, shrimp cocktail, crab cakes and a few more. I was tempted by the Spicy Citrus Shrimp ($10.99), but decided to start with Calamari ($8.99), which we used to order frequently as a way to compare restaurants.
We prefer our calamari with a light breading, gently fried. The Lyons Den version, though, had a heavy, crunchy crust that made this dish more about the coating than the calamari itself. With a saucer of marinara for dipping, this seemed like a fairly average appetizer that didn’t measure up to what promised to be an above-average restaurant.
Mrs. G started with a Caesar salad. She ordered the small size for $5.99 (the large is $8.99), and got a dinner plate filled with crisp romaine, croutons and a nice, bright Caesar dressing. Add the available chicken, steak or shrimp, and it could easily be a meal in itself.
The dinner menu has its own share of classics, including steak au poivre, veal Marsala, chicken Parmesan, and baked stuffed shrimp.
One entree that jumped out at me was Chicken Lobskar ($25.99). The best part of this takeoff on the traditional Veal Oscar was the tender, moist, lightly breaded and gently pan-fried chicken filet. Or maybe it was the lobster meat — three claws’ worth — on top. Or it could have been the light, buttery hollandaise sauce over everything that offered the occasional hint of lemon for a nice, bright contrast.
In short, it was a terrific dish. If the calamari had had the same coating as this chicken, it would have been a winner, too.
Mrs. G ordered pan-seared salmon ($25.99) from the extensive list of specials. The filet was moist and served atop wilted spinach, which she thought was a bit oily (I liked it). Wild rice and green beans, the veggie du jour, were served on the side.
We didn’t get the full flavor of Lyons Den by virtue of sitting outside, but it’s a great location with terrific views, good food and a menu that would make it a great spot for a multi-generation family outing.
Keep it in mind for your leaf-peeping travels.