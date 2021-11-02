Home to a restaurant since 1914, the space now occupied by Rudi’s of Portsmouth has the patina of a century-plus of people enjoying food, drink and each other’s company.
The Jarvis family first opened a tea room and candy shop and later ran a cafeteria in the spot at Market and High streets. By the mid-1970s, Sam Jarvis was presiding over a Parisian-style bistro on the site known as The Metro.
Jarvis, who attended Le Cordon Bleu cooking school at the Ritz, created a distinctly European atmosphere, with an Art Nouveau-style bar that is still tucked into the back corner of Rudi’s.
When The Metro closed in 2006, Jarvis picked Keith Barringer to take over the block-long building. The new owner created a second lounge at the front of the building, and dubbed it Rudi’s Market Square. In between the bars are plenty of tables, soft lighting and low conversation.
Like many restaurants, Rudi’s closed last winter during the pandemic, and emerged with a slimmed-down menu.
Our Gourmet arrived at 8 on a Friday night with a Dining Companion (DC) who was tuckered out after a couple of days of babysitting the grands, so we made a selection from the wine bar to relax.
For appetizers we went with the Champagne Mussels ($13) and calamari ($13).
The starters emerged from the kitchen in a timely fashion, the mussels steaming and accented by blistered tomatoes and orange zest. The sauce was delicious and we dipped into it with our crisp crostini.
DC thought the bivalves slightly overcooked, but the broth more than made up for it.
The calamari was a classic presentation, the rings crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.
OG is not normally a fan of garden-variety tomato sauce, but the pomodoro was made with marinated cherry peppers and roasted garlic and had a complexity of flavor that invited double-dipping.
So far so good.
There was a bit of autumn in the air, so OG considered the Braised Short Ribs (hearty) and the Skillet Roasted Statler Breast (homey) but instead gravitated toward that classic comfort food, pasta.
Rudi’s Linguine Al Mare ($29) arrived on a bed of steaming noodles, punctuated by four Littleneck clams on each corner of the plate, which also had plenty of lobster and shrimp in a luscious beurre blanc sauce.
The classic emulsion of butter whisked into wine had a faint acidic edge, which held up well to the al dente linguine.
The portion was oversized, and half of it went home for the next day’s lunch.
DC was looking for something lighter, so ordered from the “Handheld” section of the menu. She eyed the 8-ounce burger at a table near us (it looked tasty) but was won over by the buttermilk-marinated Crispy Chicken Sandwich ($15).
Instead of a salad or shoestring fries, she opted for the truffle fries ($2 upcharge). There were so many of them we shared them during the meal. Crisp and spicy, they were perfect dipped in mayonnaise.
The sandwich was served with shallot aioli and house-brined pickles, and lived up to its “crispy” billing. The pretzel bun looked homemade.
Rudi’s describes itself as having “downtown charm and uptown polish,” and is worth a visit the next time you’re strolling through Portsmouth’s Market Square.