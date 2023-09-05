MICHAEL TSOPAS started working at Roger’s Restaurant in Dover at 14, hired in 1979 to come in after school and make pizza dough.
He’s still making the dough at the popular pub, which turns 56 this month. It was founded in 1967 by Roger Boisse, who sold the Central Avenue business to Tsopas in 2008.
This history was related to us by one of our two very friendly and busy servers. She started hanging out at Roger’s as a teen decades ago, and later joined the restaurant staff.
“We’re like family,” she said, adding that Roger’s would be closed a few days this month for a minor kitchen reno and a staff wedding in the top-floor function room. “It’s not the first couple to meet here and marry.”
The restaurant’s hometown feel was apparent in the Saturday afternoon crowd. There were lots of multigenerational groups in the dining room. We’d entered Roger’s through its Tiki light-bedecked patio, then wandered through the bustling pub on the first floor.
“It’s like a triple-decker with something happening on every level,” my dining partner said before ordering a Bud Light draft.
He’d already checked out the menu, which featured an appetizer that was all the rage in the 1980s but is rarely offered now: fried mushrooms. But then he saw the homemade onion rings and decided he had to have them, too.
The Pick Two option on the appetizer menu ($16) solved this dilemma. We were both happy when a heaping plate of rings and fried mushrooms appeared with two dipping sauces.
Other options include chicken wings, potato skins, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers and chicken tenders.
The Blooming Onion ($10) was also tempting, but we were delighted with the rings.
After I heard the pizza dough story, I felt compelled to order Roger’s House Special Pizza to go with my Pabst Blue Ribbon draft.
The “small” pizza ($17.50) was so loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami and hamburger — as well as Greek black olives, onions, green peppers and mushrooms — that two slices were enough to fill me.
I nearly ordered the Steak Deluxe or Beef Taco pizza, but it seemed right to choose the one named for the pub’s founder.
Also intriguing was the Fat Mike B, topped with hamburger, pickles, onion, tomatoes and Russian dressing and after it comes out of the oven, a handful of lettuce.
For the veggie-saurus, there are two veggie pie choices plus the Mac & Cheese pizza. The homemade cheese sauce is full of mozzarella and cheddar melded with cavatappi pasta. (I saw one delivered to a nearby table.)
My dining companion helped himself to a piece of the Roger’s House Special and I sampled some of his Buffalo Chicken Salad ($14), which featured a half-pound of grilled or fried buffalo chicken (he chose the fried).
I mostly focused on the veggies in the salad, and stole the largest chunk of blue cheese from the dressing.
Roger’s is also known for its Chicken Pot Pie ($14), which is served in a toasted bread bowl. Maybe next time.
The restaurant is definitely a comfort food kind of place, with lots of pasta choices, shepherd’s pie, a meatloaf dinner and the New England classic, an open-faced hot turkey sandwich.
Our server brought us two take-home boxes to hold the apps, pizza and buffalo chicken we still had on our plates and tried to sell us on dessert — homemade cheesecake, lemon Italian cream cake with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, strawberry shortcake, brownie sundae, and of course, cannoli.
Yes, we’ll be back.
Roger’s Restaurant and Pizza 869 Central Ave, Dover, 603-742-9870, rogerspizza.com Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cuisine: Pub, pizza. Pricing: Appetizers, $5-$16; pizza, $8-$27; entrees, $14-$26. {related_content_uuid}1268cda6-9dd9-4bb2-835d-19d1cc5541a9{/related_content_uuid}
Scores for Roger’s Restaurant Atmosphere: 15/20 Menu: 16/20 Food: 18/20 Service: 19/20 Value: 17/20 Total: 85/100 {related_content_uuid}64d26026-a658-4421-8bd3-a2bb99bdf004{/related_content_uuid}