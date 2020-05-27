The tents are erected, the umbrellas are up, and the weather (for the moment, anyway) is cooperating.
New Hampshire restaurants have taken a giant leap toward full reopening with last week’s start of outdoor dining.
The dynamic dining duos that comprise the Our Gourmet team are chomping at the bit to get back out to restaurants and the routine they’ve been missing since mid-March. Our plan is to return to our regular rotation next week.
So this week, we express our thanks to the dozens of readers who have stepped up over the past two months to share notes about their favorite restaurants. The response has been far better than we expected, and we’re sure the restaurants they wrote about were happy to be remembered.
And let’s wrap up “Your Gourmet” with a couple more reader submissions:
Susan Kelley writes that “Piccola Italia on Elm Street in Manchester has long been a favorite of ours. The food is delicious, wonderfully prepared and presented. In addition to a full menu, Johnny will also prepare special requests, and his veal chop is to die for.
“To celebrate a special occasion, we recently ordered meals to pick up, and were as pleased with the takeout as we always are with our dine-in experience.
“We ordered the Veal Piccola Italia (scallopini with lobster) and the Paolini (chicken, shrimp, and artichoke). Both were mouthwatering and well wrapped, therefore plenty hot upon arrival at home. A real treat was the bag of warm, crusty rolls and butter that accompanied the meal.
“We can’t wait to return to Piccola, but in the meantime, we’re due for another takeout order.”
Frequent contributor Tonya Angwin checked in with another review — Chen’s Garden in Manchester.
“My diet doesn’t allow for too much Chinese food, but every once in a while, a girl gets a hankering that cannot be ignored. Chen’s Garden on the West Side did the trick nicely.
“Well accustomed to takeout, their pandemic operation is seamless. Simply walk up to their window, give them your order number, and a big bag of hankerings is handed over.
“The roast duck spring rolls were perfectly crispy, and the garlic lo mein is made with a light sauce instead of traditional soy sauce. Crab rangoons are not on my diet, so I only had three dipped in that glorious spicy mustard.
“Unfortunately, Chen was out of plum flavored boneless duck, so I had to make due with crispy duck. I powered through it somehow. All of this was quite filling, and I resolved I would resume my diet the next day...on leftovers.”
.
One of the Our Gourmet teams decided to make Saturday nights takeout night shortly after the shutdown order took effect. They’ve revisited some of the Nashua-area restaurants they reviewed over the past year or so, and they weren’t disappointed:
K’sone’s Thai: “We visited K’sone’s back in February, and we fell in love with the crispy pad thai and the Golden Bags appetizers. Both were just as good in takeout form. Unfortunately, Ksone’s doesn’t have space to do outdoor dining, so they’re limited to takeout or delivery for a while longer.”
Maza Mediterranean Grill: “Maza, on Daniel Webster Highway, is one of our favorite cheap-eats places. We ordered there twice during the shutdown, and loved the food as much as ever. Chicken shawarma and beef and lamb gyro are our go-to main dishes, and the sides are excellent, especially the falafel, the smooth, smoky babaganoush and the bulgur and lentil salad. Both times, our total tab for two entrees plus three sides each came to less than $35.”
Don Ramon: “This excellent little Mexican restaurant just off Exit 11 in Merrimack has some great combinations, including the ‘Special Dinner’ — a huge combo featuring chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, burrito, beef taco, rice and beans for under $15. It would have been nice to wash it all down with a margarita, but we can make that right soon with a visit to Don Ramon’s great, atmospheric patio.”
Thanks again to everyone who wrote in with restaurant comments over the past few weeks. Please keep sharing your restaurant thoughts. We’d love to share them.