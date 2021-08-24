I came across a Facebook post earlier this summer where the topic of the best area restaurant was hotly debated.
Dozens of people gushed about the quality of the food at On the Corner Grill, located in Derry near the Hampstead/Atkinson lines. It’s on the corner, hence the name, of a plaza on Route 111.
Even though it has been open since late 2018, I hadn’t heard about it (and unless you live in that part of Derry, you won’t drive by it.) But my best friend had heard about it and said we had to go immediately, if not sooner.
On our initial visit we sat at the bar, which takes up the length of the interior wall. We ordered a few starters and split a risotto dish. Overall, it was a good experience and the food was noteworthy — so much so that I wanted to go back.
When I was asked recently if I could fill in for one of the vacationing Our Gourmet teams, I jumped at the chance and promptly planned a return visit with my BFF.
This time around I made an online reservation for a table. (From our first visit it was clear that was highly advisable.) Even at an early hour the place is very busy. I reserved a table inside, but there are also several tables available out in front of the restaurant if you prefer to eat al fresco.
We were seated by the windows on the side opposite the bar. The dining area, mainly comprised of booths, is separated from the bar area by a barrier wall. You can still see the TVs that hang in the bar, but the wall is tall enough to help cut down on the overall noise.
The decor strikes a balance of modern and comfortable and the space is very open. It’s a place where you will want to plant yourself and stay awhile. (We would have done just that if there wasn’t a time limit on tables — something we learned when we ordered dessert, but I’m jumping ahead.)
The menu is primarily Italian, and it was a nice change of pace to be in a restaurant where there isn’t a burger to be found, or even a sandwich menu.
Last time, we ordered the Shrimp Margarita ($15), egg-battered shrimp sauteed in a Grand Marnier sauce, so we ordered them again — they were that memorable.
We were surprised to be served Chilled Shrimp Cocktail (6 jumbo shrimp at $4 each) instead. We should have been keyed in when we were asked how many shrimps we wanted that we were not on the same page with our server.
We told her it wasn’t what we ordered and she offered to take them back, but I hated to see the fresh seafood possibly go to waste, so we opted to keep them. The house-made cocktail sauce was tasty, but the shrimp — probably due to their size — were lacking in flavor. At $24, it was an expensive way to kick off the meal.
When it came time to choose an entree, I was paralyzed by indecision. Should I order risotto, knowing how much I enjoyed it last time, or should I venture out and order a steak, or something off the seafood menu?
After looking at the selection of chicken, veal and pork dishes, I went with another favorite of mine — Chicken Saltimbocca Romano ($19), chicken seared with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella with a sage, pancetta, garlic and wine sauce served with vegetables and roasted potatoes.
The BFF also went the poultry route, choosing the Chicken “O”, a specialty of the house. It’s a chicken breast with crabmeat stuffing alongside vegetable risotto with a light cream pesto sauce ($22).
Everything at On the Corner Grill is made to order from scratch so there was a bit of a wait for our meals. But they were worth the wait.
The chicken in the Saltimbocca dish was tender and well seasoned. Because of the pancetta and prosciutto, the dish teetered on the edge of too salty but didn’t cross that line. I actually would have preferred that it wasn’t covered in mozzarella, because once a stringy cheese isn’t piping hot, it gets difficult to eat.
The winner among the chicken dishes, however, was the Chicken “O”, as in OMG. The BFF declared that she could “die now” after tasting it, it was that good. I concurred with her assessment that it was delicious. The sweet crabmeat paired well with the chicken and the pesto sauce. The perfect bite was the chicken with crabmeat and some of the risotto. Delizioso!
After setting the rest of our meals aside to take home, we asked our server if we could look at a dessert menu. As we were going through the selection that included Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake, Lemon Italian Cream Cake and homemade cannoli, we were informed that we only had 15 minutes left on our reservation.
This was the first we had heard about a time limit. They aren’t uncommon these days due to the pandemic in an effort to move tables along quicker, but we wish we had known earlier.
Despite having to keep an eye on the clock, we couldn’t resist ordering the Swiss Chalet ($8), a chocolate cake layered with cheesecake and covered with chocolate icing. We quickly devoured the rich treat. In retrospect, we should have packed it to go so we could have fully appreciated it without rushing.
Despite the miscommunication with the server — which we could easily chock up to inexperience or issues with adequate staffing during the pandemic and time constraints — we enjoyed our time at On the Corner Grill. The food is a standout. We fully anticipate making another return trip.