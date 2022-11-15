Our Gourmet: PARKD is just the ticket in Rye

What happens when a popular Seacoast food truck decides to settle down in one place?
It becomes PARKD.
That’s the name of a new restaurant just off the roundabout on Route 1A in Rye. I noticed it because so many cars were headed to the place that it created a bit of a traffic backup.
In its earlier incarnation as the Wrap Shack food truck in downtown Portsmouth, the fish tacos always got a lot of buzz, as did the grilled sandwiches and hand pies.
The new location has high ceilings and an open-concept kitchen, with choices of counter seating, tables and a corner booth. There was a smattering of diners when we arrived for an early supper, but the place filled up as we ate.
We went on what was billed as “Wine Wednesday,” which meant we could order any wine for $5 a glass if we also got an appetizer.
The “Bar Bites” section of the menu offers seven different snacks, and I was inclined to go with the Wild Mushroom Flatbread ($12). But my dining companion is a dip guy, so we ordered the Cauli-Buff dip ($10) and chips.
The dip was cheesy and had plenty of zing (thanks to the Buffalo spice). Plus it was a good way to eat cauliflower without knowing you were eating cauliflower.
It paired well with my sauvignon blanc, and we soon were scraping the last of the dip from the casserole dish.
The one disappointment was the chips, which seemed right out of a bag (Tostitos?) and were not served heated.
Next time we would consider the corn chowder ($6.50) or grilled kielbasa with a maple mustard drizzle ($9). As it was, we were ready for the main course.
My dining partner was dying to try the tacos (three for $15) and interviewed our server about the flavor profiles of the braised pork, grilled steak, and fried haddock (there’s also grilled chicken). She gave an enthusiastic thumbs-up to the fish taco. He asked for two fried haddock and the grilled steak.
The haddock was a home run.
“The perfect bite,” he said of the taco, enhanced by cabbage and avocado.
Rice, onion and cilantro complemented the steak filling in the lightly grilled corn tortilla. I had a taste and it was quite delicious.
PARKD’s philosophy seems to be to stick to a smaller menu and make each dish special.
Of the four Chef Plates that evening, I leaned toward the barbecue pork ($18), described as “slow-roasted with black beans and corn bread.”
The baked mac and cheese ($14) was also a candidate.
But then there was the buttermilk-fried half chicken ($20) with cornbread and a small salad. This is one dish I like to order out because my home-fried chicken never measures up.
We couldn’t see the chef, but we could hear the chicken sizzling as it hit the hot oil. The server soon emerged with my plate. A small container of warm blueberry syrup was nestled next to the smoking thigh, leg and breast.
“Why blueberry syrup?” I asked, as visions of pancake house breakfasts danced in my head. “Is it for the chicken or the cornbread?”
“It’s good,” our server said. “Try it.”
As it happened, the syrup was great on the grilled cornbread, and a sweet counterpoint to the juicy, crunchy chicken.
The salad was surprisingly good — not an afterthought as side salads often are. I meant to ask about the light, citrusy dressing, but forgot.
As we left, the server mentioned the restaurant was planning a poutine appetizer with tater tots, gravy and pork.
Perhaps a choice for the next Wine Wednesday?