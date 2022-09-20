Petey’s Summertime Seafood & Bar would not have been big enough to accommodate our wedding reception, but the Rye restaurant made a cameo appearance.

Guests signed the borders of a large, white mat that framed a 5-by-7 photo of my future bride and me at Petey’s on one of our first dates. Even then, we looked like a perfect match, beaming at the teacher who took the picture. She was playing hooky that day in January, when beach spots like Petey’s — which stays open year-round — are a haven for locals.

Fried Combo

Fried Combo (clams and scallops this time) at Petey’s Summertime Seafood & Bar.
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque at Petey's Summertime Seafood & Bar.
Fried Onion Rings at Petey's

Fried onion rings at Petey’s Summertime Seafood & Bar.