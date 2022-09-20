Petey’s Summertime Seafood & Bar would not have been big enough to accommodate our wedding reception, but the Rye restaurant made a cameo appearance.
Guests signed the borders of a large, white mat that framed a 5-by-7 photo of my future bride and me at Petey’s on one of our first dates. Even then, we looked like a perfect match, beaming at the teacher who took the picture. She was playing hooky that day in January, when beach spots like Petey’s — which stays open year-round — are a haven for locals.
A smaller version of that photo sits on my desk at work. When I’m hungry, I stare at it longingly, focusing on the giant plate of food in the foreground.
Fried clams. A mountain of whole-belly beauties piled high with fries, a generous mound of coleslaw on the side. I fell in love twice that day.
Petey’s has been our favorite beach dining destination ever since. While we still venture there in the off-season, we’re usually sharing elbow room with the summer crowd in the bar area, where we spent that first afternoon.
We’ve also enjoyed Petey’s upstairs deck, but this season the plastic window coverings have remained tied down. A staffer told us the restaurant couldn’t find enough help to keep that part of the restaurant open. There was still plenty of space in the bar area and the adjoining dining room on the first floor.
We arrived around 4 on a weekday afternoon at the end of August, aiming to beat the dinner rush. The small parking lot was packed so we found space along the road. But we were lucky to find a high-top table in the busy bar area, our favorite hang at Petey’s.
I refrained from ordering my obligatory cup of clam chowder ($7.50) and decided to try the lobster bisque ($7.50). While I enjoyed the rich, smooth bisque, I missed the chowder brimming with chunks of fresh clams. I stole a few creamy spoonfuls from my Lovely Dining Companion.
Being Petey’s veterans, we decided this time around to split one of the fried combos ($22.50), choosing whole-belly clams for me (of course) and scallops for my companion. (There was a $2 upcharge for the clams.) We also could not resist adding a basket of fried onion rings ($8.50), a specialty at Petey’s. The combos come with coleslaw — Petey’s slaw is the best — and french fries.
Portions for the dinner entrees are big enough to share, so if you’re looking for a more modest portion —the amount that can safely be consumed by one human, opt for one of the fried baskets instead.
As our server told me when I inquired, the clams were running a bit small that day, but they were tasty, with bellies big enough to present that pungent flavor that clam lovers adore and clam haters despise. The scallops were big, all tender and juicy.
Over the years, we’ve tried some of the healthier menu options, such as the Baked Stuffed Fresh Haddock ($24) — but on most trips to Petey’s we indulge our appetite for fried seafood.
There are a few “landlubber” options on the menu. But do you really want to be the woman we overheard ordering a “cheeseburger, medium rare please” at a restaurant that packs and ships live lobsters nationwide?
Petey’s is a casual place. You’ll be eating chowder out of paper bowls so don’t worry about your beach hair. Nobody cares. They’re here to soak in the summer vibes — even in January.