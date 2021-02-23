PICKLE PIZZA.
Not what you’d expect to see on a menu, but when Our Gourmet and two friends crossed the threshold of The Community Oven in Epping’s Brickyard Square, we had to try it. Perched at a high-top table near the bar, we ordered a round (Stoneface IPA, Stella Artois and a whiskey sour) and relaxed.
Flames from the wood-fired pizza oven could be seen across the pleasantly open space that once housed 900 Degrees. The overall vibe is laid-back.
Dining Companion I (DCI) was leery of the wood-fired experience, but soon became a convert.
“A little bit of char is great; black-bottomed pizza, not so great,” DCI said. “My dining companions steered me away from ordering a sandwich, as I had planned, and I’m glad they did.”
Of the three pizzas we ordered, the pickle ($11.50 to $19, with a $2 upcharge for bacon) was the most surprisingly delicious.
“The star of the show was of course the homemade pickles that still had a crunch, and there was just enough ranch dressing for a cool, creamy element,” DCI said. “I’m not sure whose idea it was to add this pizza to the menu, but thank you.”
Dining Companion II (DCII) also had plenty of praise for the pickle.
“Who’da thunk that you could base an entire pizza on nothing more than pickles, cheese and garlic oil? It’s a visionary combination that I would absolutely order again.”
But OG is getting ahead of the game. We started with the Buffalo Chicken Artichoke Dip ($12), which OG found a bit vinegar-y.
DCI dove right in.
“I was not sure if the artichokes would play well with the Buffalo sauce, but I was pleasantly surprised. This dip is spicy with a vinegar kick that keeps you going back for more. I thought it was a nice touch they did not skimp on the corn chips, which were sturdy enough to stand up to the hearty dip.”
DCII also gave the starter the green light.
“Spinach and artichoke dip? Pretty standard, until you throw in some Buffalo chicken. The Buffalo sauce was a vinegary kind of hot, more like Tabasco than Frank’s Red Hot. It took a couple of bites to get used to the difference, but it didn’t take long before we were scraping the bottom of the dish.”
But back to the pizza. We also chose the Grilled Steak Bomb Pizza ($12.50-$20) and The Big Oven ($11.50 to $19).
The Grilled Steak Bomb Pizza’s steak, red and green peppers and caramelized onions were enhanced with garlic oil and a “signature all-natural cheese blend.” OG loved it, though would have liked a little more cheese.
“The grilled beef on the Steak Bomb pizza was fantastic — tender and perfectly charred,” DCII said.
But then there was the Big Oven — “like the best cheeseburger you could build, deconstructed and served on an excellent pizza crust,” according to DCII.
“When you start with ground beef and roasted bacon, then top it with tomatoes, red onions, dill pickle slices and cheese, and drizzle some Thousand Island dressing over it all, it’s a winning combination — and this was a big winner,” DCII said.
DCI skipped the Big Oven to save room for the Gourmet Marshmallow Roast ($12).
“Only a few times through the years have I seen “S’mores” on a restaurant menu,” DCI said.
“With few bonfire parties happening lately, I had been missing that iconic graham cracker, marshmallow and milk chocolate sandwich ... you get to roast your own marshmallows at the table, and the homemade marshmallows make it an unforgettable take on the camping favorite. Nothing artificial here. You can taste the vanilla and they aren’t overly sweet.”
In addition to a plethora of pizzas and a kids’ menu, the lineup includes calzones, sandwiches, salads and appetizers.
DCII summed it up quite nicely: “Creative combinations are clearly part of the ethos at Community Oven.”
Owner Shane Pine has been in the business since he was a kid, and also has two restaurants in Hampton — another Community Oven and Shane’s Barbecue-Authentically Austin.