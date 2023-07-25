The Country Breakfast at The Golden Egg Diner in Portsmouth

The Country Breakfast ($11.99) at The Golden Egg Diner in Portsmouth features a split, grilled buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and accompanied by two eggs and home fries.
Our Gourmet logo

Reincarnating a beloved restaurant is no easy task, but the Scarlotto family seems up to the task.

The Golden Egg, which closed in 2020, reopened in June in a new location in Portsmouth.