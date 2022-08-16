Another recommendation from one of Mrs. Gourmet’s coworkers, combined with reports of good reviews from a coworker of mine, convinced us to check out Hare of the Dawg, a fairly new pub and grill in downtown Derry.
This friendly, uber-casual watering hole and restaurant was hopping when we arrived around 7 on a recent Saturday.
It’s one big room with tables wrapping in an L-shape around the central bar. When it’s full, as it was when we arrived, it can be pretty loud.
The menu at Hare of the Dawg is, not surprisingly, heavy on pub food: appetizers, burgers, pizza — and “dawgs,” as in hot dawgs.
The best dish was the one we ordered to go: the Great Pyrenees Pizza ($15.95). This white pizza was a cheesy, salty, garlicky combination garnished with spinach and blanketed in mozzarella on a thin but chewy crust.
A couple of minutes in the air fryer at home the next day and it was bubbly and good to go.
The flavor profile of that very tasty pizza is what we had anticipated with the Grecian Spring Rolls ($9.95) that we started with, but we were disappointed to find the deep-fried rolls were fairly bland, heavy on spinach and light on feta. Artichoke was another fairly obscure ingredient, but what these rolls really needed — to this random diner, anyway — was some mozzarella, some garlic and less spinach.
We also ordered some fried pickle chips ($6.95), which were quite dill, quite addictive and, unfortunately for us, quite filling. We should have restrained ourselves to leave more room for the main courses.
For my main, I ordered the Bull Dog Meatloaf ($14.95) from the three-item entrees menu. Unfortunately, about 10 minutes after we placed our orders, our server returned to tell me that they were out of the meatloaf.
So instead, I ordered the Swiss Boomer burger ($15.95). The burger, which arrived medium-well done as requested, was smothered in melted Swiss cheese and sauteed sliced baby bella mushrooms. A garlic aioli added some kick to the mild toppings, but a bit of char on the burger would have brought more flavor to the party.
Mrs. G ordered the Reckless Dawg Reuben ($12.95), which she ranked up there with her favorite reubens (she being a big reuben fan.)
The french fries that we both chose were fairly soft, without much of a crunch or coating — kind of unremarkable, which is how we would describe most of the dishes we tried.
As we mentioned, it was quite busy, and it seemed like the staff was stretched fairly thin. Our server was straight out, as was the bartender. Maybe another visit at a less busy time would yield a more positive result. But despite our unexcited reaction, Hare of the Dawg seems like it’s hitting a sweet spot for folks in the Derry area looking to enjoy a burger and a beer with friends.
