Popping into The Press Room with two journalist pals on a warm summer evening seemed perfect, given that my first venture into the Portsmouth pub came after a newspaper softball match in 1983.
The three of us have all aged a bit since then, even though the youngest member of our dining party isn’t yet eligible for AARP membership.
Friend 1 hadn’t set foot in The Press Room in over 40 years, since the days when he used to enjoy Schaefer pints on tap for a buck or two. He had a flashback to those heady post-college days when he saw four throwback beers for under $5 in the “Cheap Sh++” section of the drinks menu.
He quickly decided on a Genesee Cream Ale, which came in a 16-ounce can for $2. Ah, the memories.
Once he snapped out of his cheap-beer reverie, he decided to order the Blackened Haddock Wrap ($15). The sandwich contained big chunks of haddock with lettuce, onion and tomato with what may have been chipotle mayo.
He thought the wrap was fairly bland (not surprising with mild haddock), with the dominant flavor being a hint of charcoal from the blackening seasoning. A side of the spiced mayo or perhaps tartar sauce would have improved things.
Indeed, he envied Friend 2’s burger.
“Awesome,” was all Friend 2 had to say as she wrapped both hands around The Press Room’s Classic Burger ($15), which came with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo as well as a mound of french fries.
Friend 2 had requested no tomato or onion, and almost as soon as the plate was put before her, the server rushed out to apologize that the kitchen had not seen the “hold the tomato, hold the onion” on the order. The server offered to bring a new sandwich, a sign of an eating establishment that aims to please its customers.
Friend 2 kept her original sandwich and showed every evidence of relishing it, once she extracted the offending veggies.
The Press Room was opened in 1976 by Jay Smith, described on the pub’s website as “a journalist, quiet philanthropist, musician and folk music lover.” Its Hoot Night, Sunday Jazz Series, Traditional Music Open Session, Tuesday Night Jazz Jam and other events have become local traditions.
Indeed, as we enjoyed the restaurant’s outside seating, a band was tuning up on the second floor of the building, which underwent a complete structural rehab in 2017 under current owner Josh Sheets.
We had started the meal with Buffalo Cauliflower Bites ($11), despite my distrust of cruciferous vegetables. The ranch and blue cheese dipping sauce certainly helped the snack go down, and the buffalo had just the right degree of burn.
Switching from hot to sweet, I ordered the Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich ($16) and added a side salad for $2.
The pickle-brined fried chicken was drizzled with hot Maine wildflower honey, and it was finger-licking good. The crunch of Bibb lettuce and the gravitas of dill pickle just made it better.
The side salad of field greens, cucumber, carrots, red onion and grape tomatoes was very generous. I chose to have blue cheese dressing instead of the red wine vinaigrette.
I’ve heard good things about The Press Room’s Sunday brunch menu and cocktails and would be happy to return for the Chicken & Grits — basically the hot honey fried chicken filet topped with cheddar cheese grits, two poached eggs and applewood smoked bacon ($18).
That would go down nicely with a classic mimosa ($9).
The Press Room 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth, 603-431-5186, pressroomnh.com. Cuisine: Pub fare. Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. (brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Pricing: Appetizers, $5-$11; burgers and sandwiches; $9-$16; entrees, $10-$22.
Scores for The Press Room Atmosphere: 17/20 Menu: 17/20 Food: 18/20 Service: 18/20 Value: 19/20 Total: 89/100