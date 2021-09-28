THE SIGN ON THE ROOF of the Red Barn Diner actually says “Red Barn Restaurant,” but it’s a diner through and through, down to its historic shell.
The middle of the small building on south Elm Street was originally a 1920s diner train car transported in 1930 from Worcester, Mass. The restaurant, owned since 2007 by Bob and Jean Barton, has undergone many additions over the years, according to its Facebook page.
We’ve driven by the Red Barn many times over the years, contemplating stopping by for late-night fare in the pre-pandemic days when the restaurant was open 24 hours on the weekends, as some of our friends have done.
We finally visited on a recent Sunday morning when the tiny restaurant was packed. Among the three dozen or so customers were groups of families, young couples and people on barstools that we would bet were regulars, including the guy who asked his waitress if it would be OK if he paid with a $100 bill.
The Red Barn has the kind of no-frills atmosphere you would expect from a diner that has been operating for decades. A single window air-conditioner pumps in the cool air. Rows of snack-pack cereal boxes line a shelf near the bar counter near the open window to the kitchen, where customers can see their food being prepared.
Tables flank the sides and front of the barstool area, and you can see the whole place from pretty much any seat. Three barstool cushions were recently removed to make room for takeout customers, a staffer told us.
Two marker boards at each end of the diner advertise specials. The one closest to us was pushing breakfast; at the other end of the room, the restaurant was giving patrons advance word of its Friday fried shrimp dinner.
The Red Barn is open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, though it’s closed temporarily on Wednesdays due to a staffing shortage, according to a handwritten sign posted on the door. (The business is advertising for a cook on its Facebook page and offers $15 an hour.)
The restaurant serves traditional breakfast entrees — eggs, pancakes, waffles — and all-Angus beef burgers at lunchtime along with salads and sandwiches. The breakfast special the day Our Gourmet stopped by was a croissant sandwich with egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato and house-cut home fries, plus “bottomless” coffee for $6.25.
I was tempted, but I figured I’d get a bigger breakfast experience with the Veggie Omelet ($8.50) a two-egg omelet featuring green peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese.
The Red Barn offers a selection of two-egg and three-egg omelets, both served with home fries or beans, and toast.
My Lovely Dining companion chose Florentine Eggs Benedict ($10), which featured two poached eggs, spinach, sliced tomato and hollandaise sauce over an English muffin, plus home fries.
My cheesy omelet was fluffy, with nicely grilled vegetables. Along with the home fries, I chose my go-to favorite, a grilled English muffin. I left nothing behind.
My dining companion enjoyed her Florentine Eggs Benedict, but the Red Barn was only batting .500 on her poached eggs. The yolk of one egg was cooked through; she likes them runny so she can mop up the yolk with her toast (or in this case, an English muffin.).
The Red Barn gets high points for service and speed. We had hot coffee in no time, and had barely taken in the Sunday morning scene around us before our hot food arrived.
It’s the kind of homespun place that transports you back in time.