OUR GOURMET and his Lovely Dining Companion have a fond memory of dining outdoors at Republic one Fourth of July night a few years back. We enjoyed flatbread pizza and a salad made with fresh local greens while we watched the city fireworks display from our spot on the sidewalk.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Republic’s owners to close the Elm Street location last year and begin offering its menu at Campo Enoteca, their sister farm-to-table restaurant a couple of blocks away.
While we are happy that Republic’s offerings survived, we had never dined at Campo Enoteca so that’s the side of the menu we were targeting one recent night.
Some diners were enjoying the outdoor seating, but we chose a table inside for our first taste of this Italian restaurant. Our host seated us on a high top near the bar, where we had a great perch to watch some of the regulars chat with the bartender.
My dining companion chose a Tito’s martini ($11.50). I opted for one of the cocktail creations on the drink menu. “The Woodsman” features Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Luxardo Maraschino cherry liqueur, coffee porter beer syrup and lemon.
We paired those with the antipasti special of the day. The Fritto Misto ($15) was as good as the menu promised: herb-dusted and flash-fried Bang’s Island mussels, Rhode Island calamari, broccoli and cherry peppers. It was served over caper remoulade and organic arugula, frisee and watercress salad with pickled ramps.
Pickled what? I stopped reading that menu item as soon as I saw fried mussels and calamari so it wasn’t until one of the restaurant staffers came by and checked in on us that I learned about ramps, a cross between garlic, scallion and onion foraged in the wild that are only available for a few weeks. They were hidden gems in this dish of lightly battered seafood and fresh greens.
Recalling that amazing salad we once enjoyed at Republic, we also started with a Local Mixed Greens Salad ($10) made with organic greens from Moulton Farm in Meredith — cucumbers, red onions, chopped tomatoes and a house prosecco dressing similar to a vinaigrette. It was big enough to split, but I suspect neither one of us would have left a single bite on that plate.
For our entrees, my dining companion chose the Shrimp Scampi ($27), made with Campo’s homemade tagliatelle, butter, white wine garlic and lemon. She found it a bit bland for her palate but enjoyed the fresh shrimp and tender pasta.
I opted for one of the fish specials of the day: Swordfish ($27) pan-seared and served over sun-dried tomato risotto cake, Venetian onions with pine nuts and golden raisins, and “Ed’s harissa aioli.” The dish arrived immaculately presented, and every bite was precious. Thanks, Ed. (We assume he’s restaurant co-owner Edward Aloise.)
While we had little room for dessert, we ordered some anyway to sample and take home. We paired a seasonal gelato ($7) with a big slice of coconut cake ($8). I ordered a cappuccino ($3.50) to cap the night.
Republic was New Hampshire’s first certified farm-to-table restaurant. Campo’s website has a page that explains the concept and lists nearly two dozen local vendors from which it procures dairy products, produce, seafood, meat, craft beer, coffee and other ingredients. Everything tastes better with fresh, local ingredients.
While the restaurant’s signage remains Campo Enoteca and each restaurant has its own spot on the menu, our bill featured a logo for “Republic of Campo,” which underscores how committed the owners are to keeping both of these brands alive.